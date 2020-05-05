Throughout the history of the MCU, Nick Fury has proven to be an indispensable element in the formation of the Avengers, Since he was in charge of creating this initiative, likewise, thanks to him, Captain Marvel was able to help the heroes stop Thanos, so we will surely see him again in phase 4, since Nick Fury would be the new one. SWORD leader.

Initially, Nick Fury was introduced as the mysterious president of the SHIELD agency, Organization that became more relevant when Marvel decided to give it its own television program, but with the arrival of new productions at Disney +, Marvel Television has disappeared, so the series has also come to an end and its last one will be released in May season.

Likewise, Within the MCU, SHIELD has already lost all its power, reason why his presence no longer has weight in the films that make up this universe and will also soon cease to exist, however, Nick Fury will continue to help the new generation of Avengers, so Marvel is already preparing the next work for the character.

As we saw at the end of ‘Far Frome Home’, Fury is at the forefront of creating SWORD, A new space organization that will be in charge of monitoring the possible extraterrestrial and paranormal threats that the earth may have, so it is expected that this station will begin to operate during the events that will happen in ‘WandaVision’.

SWORD is expected to take on a relevant weight in the plot of ‘Captain Marvel 2’, which makes a lot of sense considering the relationship that exists between Nick Fury and Captain Marvel, so the organization could also be instrumental in the adaptation of ‘Secret Wars’, which Marvel is rumored to already be planning to perform.

So, Nick Fury would be the leader of SWORD, so the character still has a lot of history to show in the MCU, so for now we can only wait for phase 4 of this universe to begin with ‘Black Widow’ and in this way discover Marvel’s plans for this character.