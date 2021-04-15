Far from Queen Elizabeth? Philip of Edinburgh on old tomb | AFP

In the days after the end of the Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, more details are revealed about what will be her tomb, an old tomb of more than 30 years, it is where her remains will rest, but there is something else that makes this place even more special.

Undoubtedly, it has represented an event of great magnitude in the United Kingdom, in the midst of the commotion, some of the details of the funeral of the “consort” from Queen Isabel, Felipe de Edimburgo which is scheduled to take place next Saturday, April 17.

A very special place

What makes special, the last resting place of the remembered “former naval officer“It is not only that it will be placed in one of the royal vaults of the Chapel of St. George, apparently, it is a chest lined with oak and lead, materials that are commonly used by royalty so that moisture does not penetrate the structure and preserve the body longer.

Apparently, it would be a similar one that would keep the remains of Princess Diana of Wales, which would have a great weight.

In addition to this, the grave is particularly special for Duke Felipe. The remains of “His Highness” would rest where his mother once was, Princess Alicia de Battenberg herself, who was placed in 1969 and where she remained until 1988, to later be transferred. to the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, in the church of Saint Mary Magdalene.

Other aspects that have been taken into account will be the restrictions in the middle of which the last farewell to the grandfather of princes William and Harry will be made, such as the use of masks, the number of people who will attend which has transcended will be only 30 and many of the closest relatives to the duke will be exempt from attending.

Similarly, the remains will be transferred in a Land Rover, a convertible hybrid, one of the vehicles that Philip of Edinburgh himself designed with the help of the army, this after the renowned “colonel-in-chief” of REME (Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers ) with whom he worked on two of these vehicles, apparently thinking of a time like this.

Duke Felipe of Edinburgh left at the age of 99 last Friday, April 9, discreetly and wanting to go unnoticed as was his custom, he closed his eyes to never wake up again, as reported by Buckingham Palace: The “consort “Queen Elizabeth’s transcended in a” very peaceful “way to another plane while she slept, the statement hinted.

The controversy that this has unleashed due to the reduced number of guests in the midst of restrictions and the arrival of Prince Harry in London, reveal where the veteran of Greek origin will finally rest.

As the day approaches, more reports emerge about how this ceremony will take place, which will be devoid of all pomp and the protocol that includes most royal events, to which today the current health crisis prevents giving a ” state funeral “as a member of royalty would star under other conditions.

On the other hand, it should be said that Felipe of Edinburgh also stated in his last months of life that he did not want a very sumptuous funeral, something that the pandemic made him reaffirm what was one of his last wishes, which is why he will not be with many of the ancestors of Elizabeth II in the Commemorative Chapel of King George VI (Father of Queen Elizabeth).

This would be the place where she would rest given the moment, it is speculated, while Felipe will remain in the royal vault.