If Marvel Studios has taught us all these years, it is that, if necessary, nobody is really dead in their universe and with all the amount of illusions that this character created in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ it is normal that there are those who are skeptical of the end. Theories do not stop and it is said that Mysterio is actually still alive in the MCU, We explain the reasons that make us think that.

The end of the 2019 movie also meant the end of phase 3, where new problems are on the way, especially for Peter Parker, because thanks to the post-credits scene we learn that Mysterio was in charge of sending a video to The Daily Bugle, where J. Jonah Jameson he was in charge of spreading the rumor of the true identity of his hero and that it was he who ended his life.

But What if all this was orchestrated by Mysterio himself? Fans want Jake Gyllenhaal to return as the villain so that the Sinister Six can be a reality, so user JeffersonTheVirgin wrote a theory on Reddit that makes perfect sense and could make the dream of many come true.

“Many people already think this, and have speculated on various points (Mysterio could have been acting to be dead thanks to the illusions, how he could have made the video, etc.) but I have the winner here, and it all depends on EDITH. Whenever Peter or Mysterio have a query or command for EDITH, they pronounce their name (not too different from commanding Siri or Alexa) with two exceptions. 1. When Mysterio orders all drones to fire, causing his own “disappearance”. 2. When Peter asks if Mysterio is really dead, “he explains the theory.

It is possible that everyone is trapped within the illusion of Mysterio and we could only realize that in the future. The villain knows perfectly how to take the voice of those close to Parker, also Fury is busy in another side of the universe, so there is a possibility that all this is not real, but we will know until the third installment is released on November 5, 2021.