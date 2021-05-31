Far Cry 6 shows off guerilla tactics in its new trailer

A year after being revealed for the first time, and again using the Ubisoft Forward prior to E3, the developer has advanced us new details and videos of your next big installment, Far Cry 6, with a presentation of more than 40 minutes that delved into topics such as the presentation of Dani Rojas, the main character that we will control; or the great novelty of the system of guerrilla battles and tactics, which will allow us to take advantage of every tool we find to create some characteristic weapons.

Although we already knew his name, and despite what we can see in this video, Dani can be a man or a woman, depending on the choice of the player, maintaining in both cases a completely identical gameplay throughout the entire story (except for some dialogues that will not change the general course). On a personal quest for revenge, this “modern guerrilla” will seek the support of the guerrillas «Libertad» to face the military force of the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito).

As planned, Far Cry 6 will present us with a new open world installment with enormous freedom, and an intense story loaded with enough action and the characteristic touch of black humor of the saga, As well as a game model, it can be played both alone and in cooperative mode for two players.

Thus, one of the great novelties of Far Cry 6 will reside in this new guerrilla model, abandoning the classic weaponry for all kinds of handmade weapons, qualifying in the great inequality, poverty and lack of resources of this small army of citizens to which we belong.

However, bad times bring out the best of us, and in this case, our creativity. And it is that we will be able to wield from the “classic” nail guns to a rotating barrel machine gun created with a motorcycle engine, a portable knapsack rocket launcher, a homemade flamethrower, and even an extravagant CD launcher that will bring down our enemies to the rhythm of the Macarena de Los del Río.

But that is not all. As we already experienced in the previous installment, we will once again have the ability to recruit both human and animal allies, with the presence of the already advanced disabled puppy Chorizo, or the slightly more aggressive crocodile with a shirt Guapo.

However, violence will not be everything. This trailer also confirms us a new smuggling system With which we can avoid some direct conflicts based on lying or bribing the guards, in addition to adding a new model of “stealth” that will allow us not to alert others when we keep our weapons holstered.

On the other hand, continuing this emphasis on personalization, we will also have great freedom when it comes to perfecting our vehicles, with a large assortment of models that will vary in size, weight and speed, and an even more extensive catalog of improvements and additions with which to “decorate” them. Heavy weapons, metal protections and even bulldozers to destroy everything in our path, anything goes when we talk about guerrillas.

Although in addition to the usual variety of vehicles seen in the franchise, the horses and the tanks now they will be other of the methods available to move.

After several delays, Far Cry 6 will finally be available next October 7, 2021, with an intergenerational landing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (exclusive to Epic Games), as well as both next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, and even Google Stadia and Amazon Luna’s cloud gaming services.