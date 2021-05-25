Far: Bratty! New Release – Music News

Bratty released his new single titled, “Lejos” and the lyrics are as deep as you will find this week. We tell you all the details about the new Bratty material here at Music News.

It turns out that Bratty released his new single called, Lejos, on May 18, you can imagine how intense the lyrics are. You’re going to love it! This single has turned out to be a success, since only a few days, 6 to be exact from its release, the official video clip of Lejos, has more than 100,000 views!

Bratty’s video clip, “Far” is the most authentic, nothing fictitious or very elaborate things, it is simply transmitting wholesale feelings in an original, authentic way, you can literally live what they are living behind your screen. You can experience love, and the intensity of heartbreak in the same video.

When the person we love the most is far away, you can feel an emptiness, something that we cannot control, that in theory, is wrong, because you are depositing your emotional stability in a person, but let’s be honest, who has not happened to us ? I think that happens to all of us, it is something uncontrollable, especially when it is love at first sight and the chemistry is simply indescribable. Anyway … lovers. Madness after madness to reach total love, and from these emotions these types of songs are born that are to be truly enjoyed!

We leave you the link to the official Bratty video clip so you can enjoy it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlOmcs0fOo4

Enjoy the beauty of the authentic, of nature, of the real, here at Far from Bratty! Excellent single and lyrics!