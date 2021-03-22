FAO warns of the danger of the commodification of water on its World Day

The director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyou, and other political leaders warned this Monday of the danger posed by the commercialization of water, in the virtual celebration of World Water Day organized by the body based in Rome.

Pope Francis also valued the importance of water and criticized the ‘culture of discard and the globalization of indifference, which lead man to feel authorized to plunder and deplete creation’, through a video message read by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican.

FAO presented the ‘United Nations World Report on the development of water resources 2021’, which deals with the value of water, ‘not only as a commodity’, said the director general of the organization.

The director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, warned that water is ‘a blue gold’ to which 2,200 million people in all the world.

‘Water cannot be reduced to its price. We must consider that water is a global common good, “said Azoulay, who clarified that the lack of access to water” weighs more on girls and women, since it is they who seek the way to access. “

UNESCO’s director general lamented that the time they spend searching for water resources means “missed opportunities to read, study or stay informed” for girls without access to safe water.

National political leaders also spoke out against the commodification of water and insisted on its value as a source of life.

Thus, the vice president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, lamented that the water business “will imply more hunger, more poverty and conflicts”, and highlighted the “determining role” of the Andean country in considering drinking water as a human right.

For his part, the Minister of Housing, City and Territory of Colombia, Jonathan Malagón González, advocated for the “care and preservation of our water resource” and explained that water is “one of the capital agendas” of the country.

The leaders also alluded to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations in its 2030 Agenda.

In this sense, the president of UN-Water and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Gilbert F. Houngbo, warned of the urgency of meeting the SDGs: ‘We have no time to lose. We know that we are seriously misguided in our commitments to the 2030 Agenda. The agreements of the countries have to be accelerated 8 times if we want to achieve those goals. ‘ .