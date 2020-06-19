Alejandro Fantino also referred to the claim of Marcelo Gallardo for the return to soccer practices. In the midst of great uncertainty due to the spike in Covid-19 infections, the River DT criticized the Argentine Football Association and the Ministry of Health of the Nation for not having a protocol that allows players to train again.

“You can see that he is tired of not playing soccer and that a protocol has not been put in place. Doll you are the River technician. Just as I have banked that stance (The day he did not present a team against Atlético Tucumán), who was brave and who then set a precedent and I faced the system at that time, Doll is not the same as running that training soccer. Because in River you have 300 mats per team and if they train Los Andes or Flandria they do not have the same mats as River. You will train in a group, you will use the same gym, the locker rooms are the same. So, it’s not easy to return to training Soccer doll. In this I think you are not right « , the driver answered in his program Fantino a la Tarde on América TV.

However, he clarified: « I say it without attacking it, on the contrary. He is the best coach in Argentine football for a long time and in recent years. This guy is a teacher, a crack doing what he does, he has everything a technician has to have. A true teacher. Now in this I do not agree ”.

And he agreed with the position of Chiqui Tapia, president of the AFA, who proposes that when the whole country is in phase 4, they play football again. « And I put myself in the shoes of the people inside. From Santa Fe, like I am, or from a Cordovan or a Formosan, who does not have a coronavirus. Why do I have to pay for two planes to come full of people from places where they have coronaviruses for playing soccer? « Doll, when you go to play San Juan or Córdoba with the squad, leaders, journalists, more people who will also come … The truth is that you cannot « he assured.

Pagani very hard against Gallardo for the idea he planted for the return of football (Infobae)

Fantino was not the only one who referred to Gallardo’s proposal. Horacio Pagani also answered the Doll very harshly. “I imagined that they were going to make a eulogy for Gallardo and it was made based on the first contradiction. When River did not show up to play, Gallardo did not want it to be played (against Atlético Tucumán for the first date of the Super League Cup) because there was a possibility of some of these cases. We are at the worst moment of the pandemic. No, no, we are going to train in four … What is that? To train four, ten more people have to go, among the props, physical trainers, technicians … It does not work, enough of the circus boys. The country is in a very serious situation and the worst is still expected”Said the TyC Sports journalist.

