fantasy comes to the cinema

If cinema is illusion, it is logical to think that sooner or later fantasy would have found its place in those first and almost prehistoric silent productions, but it is worth wondering if it would have done so in such a decisive way had it not been for the existence of Georges Méliès . This French illusionist, owner of the Robert-Houdin theater where he performed his magic tricks, was among the privileged ones who attended the film screening offered by the Lumière brothers at the Gran Café de Volpini. It was the year 1895. Méliès left there, like everyone else, shocked by that new invention, but also obsessed with using it to take his art far beyond the limitations of a theater. The following year, he managed to get hold of a bioscope – a rival camera model to the Lumière’s – and a projector. In the next eighteen years, he made more than five hundred films.

It is said that Méliès discovered film tricks just like Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin: accidentally. When he was projecting some shots he had taken in Paris, he saw a bus transform into a hearse. The explanation was that the film had stopped for a few seconds during the filming and, when it started again, the transport of the deceased had replaced the passenger transport. This serendipitous event inspired him to create all sorts of illusions with his primitive equipment and to become known as the father of special effects ever since.

In 1902, after an uninterrupted series of increasingly ambitious shorts, he made Voyage to the Moon. HG Wells and Jules Verne had already published novels on the same subject, but Méliès created his own story, launching himself fearlessly down the paths of fantasy: a group of French scientists decided to undertake an expedition to the Moon, for which they made a rocket that is launched from a gigantic cannon. It lands on the moon by stamping itself on one of the eyes of the satellite – represented by the actress Bleuette Bernon – and creates one of the first emblematic images in the history of cinema. The crewmembers confront the Selenites and their king, before returning to Earth by falling with the rocket from a lunar cliff, and taking with them an inhabitant of the Moon as a prisoner.