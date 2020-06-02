The same thing happened to Jorge Alberto González Barillas (San Salvador, 61 years old) with the ball at his feet as with the night: he always ended up finding a way. On the grass, the goal was the opposite goal. At sunset, the mission was not to sleep. He did not like to do it at night. They say he didn’t drink much. That he did not take drugs. That he liked music. And sing. Flamenco, bars and their regulars. That he went out without a plan because he liked improvisation. Like when you have to haggle an opponent, that the bankruptcy is not guessed by the author himself until he does it. For all that to happen you have to know how to haggle, of course. And that happens little now.

Mágico González, the genius who wanted to have fun (Altamarea) is a novel by Marco Marsullo that mixes real events and fantasies of the author. The anecdotes told in the bars of Cádiz help to further enhance the figure of a footballer who was nicknamed the highest in football: the fan goes to the stadium in search of the miracle, of magic. When González did a trick – a check, a dribble, a heel kick – the audience applauded with passion and exulted at the prestige the artist had just given them. His sports exploits are transmitted orally and mutate over time. It has come to revolutionize parties that never existed.

They say that a fire alarm prevented him from signing for Barcelona, ​​the team with which he was on trial during a tour of the United States. That when activated, all the players left their room. All except González, whom they had to go to look for and whom they found with company. “I admit that I am not a saint, that I like the night and that the desire to party does not take away from me or my mother. I know I am irresponsible and a bad professional, and I may be missing the opportunity of my life. I know, I don’t like taking soccer as a job. I just play for fun, ”explained González.

