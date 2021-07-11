Fantastic Four: New Rumor Says Marvel Has Already Established The Kind Of Diversity It Wants

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is booming after three series premiered (WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Loki – 96%) and his first feature film after the forced hiatus from theaters due to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus. Now that Black Widow – 87% is in full projection during its opening weekend, the other productions will continue to arrive continuously as fans were used to.

The arrival of a new character with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected in September, in November we will receive Eternals and in December Spider-Man: No Way Home opens with the return of Tom Holland and many more surprises that are not They have stopped generating conversation among their followers. Of course, next year will also be packed with tapes pertaining to the MCU, and this includes well-known characters who will be making their debut in this universe.

Among them are the X-Men, of whom there has not been much information although the participation of Evan Peters in WandaVision raised expectations significantly; and on the other hand there is the famous quartet of astronauts known as The Fantastic Four who, although it is not known when they will meet the Avengers, it is already a fact that they will be part of the phase that is in progress.

The only thing that has been seen about it so far is the logo on the calendar that Marvel Studios launched at the beginning of the year, however, this has no date yet. For now, the director who will be in charge of shaping the project is Jon Watts, who is currently fine-tuning the final details of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rumors about the cast began to emerge since the acquisition of the rights to these characters by Disney, but it was in March that the comments that assured that the study would prioritize the diversity of races increased.

Now, a new rumor that arises from an alleged informant within the study (via fandomwire.com), indicates where Marvel Studios would be directing its gaze to select those who play each character.

Marvel wants most, if not all four, members to be diverse, so they are looking to specifically cast people of color. They also want this new team to be younger, in their 20s and 30s. They plan to keep Sue and Johnny as real brothers […], but they are open to mixing all races to choose this family. For example, Human Torch and Invisible Woman could be Latino, allowing Mr. Fantastic to be black or Asian. They are still very open.

To tell the truth, The Fantastic Four have lent themselves to choose diversity among their characters as happened with The Fantastic 4 – 9% where Michael B. Jordan played the Human Torch, while The Fantastic Four (2005) – 27% had Jessica Alba Although he is an American, he has Latino features. This without forgetting that in general the MCU has had a remarkable diversity among its characters without seeing the need to announce it, although they may seek to have a positive impact now that the situation of racism, especially with African Americans and Asians, has increased in the States. United.

During the red carpet of Black widow, Kevin Feige assured that we would not have news about the cast soon, but the fans are still excited about the arrival of the quartet and that, finally, they manage to have a better development than the previous films.