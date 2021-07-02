Fantastic Four: Kevin Feige said we won’t see a cast announcement anytime soon

One of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the MCU is the reboot of Fantastic Four. We’ve had several downright bad versions of Marvel’s older family over the years. Everyone hopes that the House of Ideas will make the first film worthy of the legacy of this heroic family. We don’t know much about this movie. Only Jon Watts is going to be the director and he could come out sometime in 2023… probably. This is not uncommon when it comes to Marvel. The company is known for safeguarding information as well as possible. In addition, there is a rumor reported by Deadline that ensures that Kevin Feige has only just begun to meet with scriptwriters and that for that reason there is still a long way to go before the filming of this project begins.

Something that has generated all kinds of rumors and speculation is who could play these characters and what ethnicity they are going to have. There are rumors that we are going to see the most inclusive version of these characters so far. What is not a rumor is that we will not know the names of any of the actors soon. This is what Feige himself said in an interview for ET Online. They asked the head of Marvel if he could reveal when the cast of this film will be announced. His response was as follows:

I don’t think so soon. Black Widow’s is our first red carpet in two years. Let’s see what happens in the following fan meetings and events where we can release more news. I hope that in the near future.

It must be taken into account that what is going to happen in “the near future” is that they release more news, but not necessarily about the cast of that project. This sounds like the studio has not yet come to the point of looking for people to play the characters. That would disprove some rumors that have been circulating.

Many rumors about the cast have revolved around Emily Blunt and less strongly her husband John Krasinski. The reality is that many fans would like to see her play Susan Storm. For the same reason, it began to be said that Marvel had approached him to play the role and that he rejected them. Then a rumor emerged that Marvel loved them both for being a husband in real life:

Not only is she the most popular choice to play Susan Richards, but she’s perfect for the role. She is a really good actress who would add gravitas to the role. Adding your real life husband would be the cherry on the cake.

Unfortunately, in an interview he was asked about his interest in being in superhero movies and revealed that it is nil. She said that she does not like the genre and considers that it is already sold out. That has been interpreted by several as the last nail in the coffin in which their hopes lie. That said, the same actress said that she is open to the possibility of being in such a movie if the idea seems amazing to her:

Not that it is below me. I love Iron Man and when I was offered the role of Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superhero cinema is for me. They are not something to my liking. I do not like. Not really. The genre has been sold out. We are flooded; not only because of the movies, but also because of the infinite number of television series. That’s not to say that I’m never going to want to play one, just that it would have to be something really cool and a really amazing character. Then yes I would be interested.

