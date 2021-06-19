Fantastic Beasts: Warner Bros. Could End Saga With Third Movie

There is no doubt that the entire Harry Potter franchise set an important guideline in the fantasy cinema of the 2000s, especially due to the impact it generated on children and young people. The magical world not only had an important place on the big screen, but also the novels of JK Rowling increased their sales, without forgetting all the merchandise that was generated around and the imposing theme parks.

The saga starring Daniel Radcliffe ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96%, and although it gave a dignified closure to each of its unforgettable characters, in addition to having boosted the career of both its protagonist and other stars such as Emma Watson and even Robert Pattinson, everything seemed to indicate that there was still much to tell inside of this universe, but now it would be in a different time.

Five years later Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them would arrive – 73%, where fans would have the opportunity to continue seeing the magical world, but now before the young Potter existed, although with the presence of some well-known characters, in their younger versions, as was the case with Dumbledore and Nagini , who was Lord Voldemort’s allied giant snake, but now he would appear in his human version.

To tell the truth, you could say that this spin-off started well, although evidently with a much less impact than the original franchise. At first Warner Bros. had a plan on the table that covered five new films, however, now the plans have changed. According to what is reported in IGN, the company intends to close this franchise with the third installment, thus remaining a trilogy.

Although the company has not made an official announcement, it would not be strange if this happened, since Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48% received bad comments from the critics, not forgetting everything that Johnny’s firing meant Depp after the controversies that his divorce has brought. In addition, their box office collection has not been the best, since the second installment generated just USD $ 654.9 million, falling below what they were used to collecting.

Warner Bros. is also believed to be considering making the premiere directly on HBO Max just to meet a shutdown within the story. Fantastic Beasts 3 will bring back Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, A Fine Frenzy, Dan Fogler, while Johnny depp was already replaced by the Danish Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange: Supreme Sorcerer – 89%). It is worth mentioning that, despite the fact that the dismissal of the person who played Grindelwald generated annoyance among fans, the choice of the new actor was well received.

It is expected that the third film of Fantastic Animals hits screens on July 15, 2022 if no other production setback does arise. No matter what happens with this possible trilogy, the original Harry Potter saga continues to have a fairly large number of followers worldwide.