Fantastic Beasts actor to go to prison for sexual assault

After participating in both installments of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Kevin Guthrie will go to jail for three years.

There is news that never wants to be given, one of them is when an icon falls for an abominable fact. This is the case of the actor Kevin Guthrie, remembered for his role in the saga of Fantastic Animals, who was recently convicted of sexual assault. He will have to be in prison as a result of his actions.

The artist who played Abernathy In the aforementioned films, he was sentenced to three years in a detention center for having violated a woman in Glasgow, Scotland.

The events occurred on September 30, 2017, when the interpreter was in the apartment occupied by one of his colleagues, Scott reid. They both helped a woman to enter the place because she appeared to be ill. However, the accused asked to be alone with her to “make sure she was okay.”

“The offense for which he has been convicted caused anguish and consequences for the young woman involved in this case. She was unwell and thought her drink had been added elsewhere that night. The jury accepted that he committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is prison, “said the bailiff. Tom hughes.

In addition, according to the BBC, the celebrity denied the charges, but was unable to cover up the crime, as his DNA was found on the victim’s underwear.

Guthrie “was found guilty after a four-day trial and placed on the sex offender registry indefinitely,” reported the British media outlet.

This means that the accused is added to a long and alarming list of celebrities involved in cases like this. The events were denounced and reported immediately by social networks, rejecting any action that violates women.