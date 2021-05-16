Fantastic Beasts actor receives 3 years behind bars

Fantastic Animals actor receives 3 years behind bars | Instagram

It was recently revealed that one of the actors in the Fantastic Animals film has been arrested and will spend some years behind bars, as the actor would have committed illegal acts against an actress in the year 2017.

After going through the courts, the Scottish actor Kevin Guthrie who played one of the main roles in Fantastic Animals, was sentenced to three years of pressure for agr3d1r s3xually against a woman in Glasgow, UK.

Guthrie was brought to trial by a 29-year-old actress, who claimed that she was abused by the actor in 2017, after returning from a bar in Glasgow, where they apparently put something in her drink. she felt unwell.

The woman would have been in the place with Guthrie and actor Scott Reid, and after feeling bad they both took her to the apartment they shared and while Reid went out to ask for help.

The actress was left alone with Kevin who took advantage of the moment to kiss her, grope her and perform sexual acts without her consent.

The coroner ruled that Kevin’s DNA was found inside the woman’s underwear, which the actor tried to explain and justified that he had helped her enter the apartment.

It should be noted that Kevin Guthrie was included in the registry of s3xual3s offenders and after a four-day trial he was found guilty in April and finally sentenced.

This is how, for its part, according to the BBC, Warner Bros. has assured that there are no plans for the actor to resume his role to play Abernathy in ‘Fantastic beasts 3’.

Kevin Guthrie is a Scottish actor and his best known roles include Ally in Sunshine on Leith in 2013 and Ewan Tavendale in Terence Davies’s Sunset Song from 2015.

He also played the title role in Peter Pan at the King’s Theater, Glasgow, in 2011 and last appeared in the 2020 Netflix series The English Game.

It is worth mentioning that Guthrie attended the PACE Youth Theater in Paisley and appeared in small roles on television and film.

He studied at the Royal Conservatory of Scotland (then the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama) and left after receiving the lead role in the National Theater of Scotland’s production of Peter Pan in 2010, later graduating in 2011 with a Bachelor of Interpretation.

Along with stage work, including a role in 2013’s Macbeth starring James McAvoy at Trafalgar Studios, Guthrie had a starring role in the 2013 musical drama Sunshine on Leith.

He appeared in the pilots of the British sitcoms Two Doors Down (2013) and Miller’s Mountain (2014), but both roles were recast when these series were commissioned for a full series.

In 2015 he starred in Robert Carlyle’s directorial debut The Legend of Barney Thomson and in the role of Ewan Tavendale in Terence Davies’ adaptation of the novel Sunset Song, alongside Agyness Deyn.

Then in 2016, Guthrie appeared in Gillies MacKinnon’s remake of the 1949 classic Whiskey Galore from Ealing Studios.

The film opened widely in the UK in May 2017 and later that year, it was featured in Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk.

Following his conviction in April 2021, BBC Scotland removed Guthrie from his role on Inside Central Station, of which he narrated the first two seasons and shows with Guthrie were also removed from the BBC iPlayer.