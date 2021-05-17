Fantastic Beasts 3 Will Have A Very Epic Final Scene

According to information that emerged on the internet, the movie Fantastic Animals 3 will feature an epic final scene starring two important characters.

Fantastic Animals 3 does not stop being news. With the departure of Johnny Depp after losing his judgment as a “wife beater” and the entry of Mads Mikkelsen in his place, the film had to settle many times in the middle of a shoot. Of course, to this we must add the pandemic that was also (and is) a headache for the entire team.

In this way, there is no doubt that Fantastic Animals 3 had a very busy filming. In the midst of the scandal with Johnny Depp and the pandemic on the surface, Mads Mikkelsen had to join the filming of this third film. As collected USA TodayThis caused the rest of the film’s cast, led by Eddie Redmayne, to go to great lengths to welcome the new Grindelwald. That said, Eddie tried to make Mikkelsen feel at home, despite the fact that this performer was brought in for an epic scene involving a confrontation with the character of Redmayne. As reported by this North American media, when Mads mikkelsen He arrived on the set of Fantastic Beasts 3, had to face three straight weeks of face-to-face battle with Redmayne and immerse himself in a spectacular sequence that would be part of an epic finale.

Will try not to copy Johnny Depp

By taking the place of Johnny Depp, Mads Mikkelsen has already made it clear that he will not copy the actor when playing the character. “Nobody cares if I try to copy [a Depp], that would be an immediate creative suicide, especially considering that [este papel] it has been interpreted before and in a masterful way. So everyone hopes that we will find a different path, ”the actor recently declared.

“Starting from this base, we need a bridge between what he did and what I am going to do, so together we will have to find those bridges, either a certain look, or an attitude depending on what situations, but you have to make it yours. . Anything else would be just creatively stupid, “said the actor about his participation in Fantastic Beasts 3.