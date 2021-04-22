‘Fantastic Beasts 3’: Mads Mikkelsen gives details about her audition assuring that the castings can be “humiliating”

Mads Mikkelsen, actor who now shines in the Oscar-nominated ‘Another Round’ has an important bogeyman in the future: taking over from Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald, villain in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga. Such responsibility has fallen into the hands of this interpreter as a result of that “dismissal” of Depp after his judicial comings and goings, a point that was reached after a long path of controversy and, as we now discover from Mads, a certain casting “a little humiliating”.

There was dance around the announcement of the new signing itself, so the situation already suggested discomfort for all those involved. The US media anticipated the confirmation of Warner Bros. itself, a fact that Mikkelsen himself denied to finally receive the pending call. “Oh that’s still a rumor for now. So I know as much as you do from the media. I’m waiting for that phone call“After this the signing was officially announced, an addition to the cast, which has Eddie Redmayne in the lead, that was weighed in a process … not too fantastic for the protagonist of the question himself.

“Some of the things were interesting, and some of the things were like: this is where you feel like you can lose your confidence as an actor completely. Standing in an office with a person looking at their newspaper, and you pretend you have long arms and you say a line. I know that many castings are based only on first impressions, is there something in there that the producer and director consider that it is reminiscent of the character they are looking for? It also seems rude to me to ask the actors to come into a room and say a line while pretending they have 80 foot arms like the rubber man [añade mencionando el casting de ‘Los cuatro fantásticos’] ‘Have that cup of coffee over there’, it’s like, are you crazy? There is not even a scene here. It’s a little humiliating“Mikkelsen explains in statements to Vulture.

Ready for the potterhead world?

In the same interview, Mikkelsen He also wanted to explain how his relationship with the fans has been so far, ensuring that he always forgets how well known he is … until he wants to buy a Coke. “[Desde que alcanzase la fama con 30 y tantos] I have never bought a regular Coke. It’s always like, ‘Here’s your cola, Master Mads,’ or ‘grab your damn Coke and get out of my store.’ There is no neutral Coca-Cola anymore. They all serve me in a special way, with hatred or with love. He just hadn’t seen the fame coming. But it’s okay. I got along well because I understood that it was not about me, but about the concept of me. Fortunately I was not 17 years old, when you can believe everything, you can believe that you are special. Of course, I forget it every day that I go out. I walk out the door and someone says, ‘Hey, can I take a picture of you?’ Then I wake up and I remember that yeah I’m that guy“You will see when he becomes Grindelwald … That other level of fame.