‘Fantastic Beasts 3’: Mads Mikkelsen Explains Why She Would Never Consider “Copying” Johnny Depp

We are already winning with Mads Mikkelsen. The actor, who has just released the Oscar winner for Best International Film, ‘Otra ronda’, He has no problem opening up and giving details about his incorporation into the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga. That many fans continue to demand the return of Johnny Depp or that his signing has been surrounded by controversy, are not issues that seem to weigh too much for this interpreter who, above all, is approaching the challenge with intelligence … and patience.

Since Warner Bros. confirmed its decision to bet on Mikkelsen to play the role of Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Animals 3’, this actor has not stopped turning to answer all kinds of questions related to the film, from what awaits us from the point of view of the story in general, to its approach to a character more than loved by the followers from the magical universe of ‘Harry Potter’. Mikkelsen knows that viewers were delighted with Depp’s performance, which would undoubtedly be one of the reasons why he stated that in no case would he consider “copying” the Grindelwald that we have previously seen in this fantastic saga.

“Nobody cares if I try to copy [a Depp], that would be an immediate creative suicide, especially considering that [este papel] it has been interpreted before and in a masterful way. So everyone hopes that we will find a different path. Starting from this base, we need a bridge between what he did and what I’m going to do, so together we will have to find those bridges, either a certain look, or an attitude depending on what situations, but you have to make it yours. Anything else would be just creatively stupid“, has explained in declarations to Collider.

A “great script”

Mikkelsen, despite being the last to join ‘Fantastic Animals 3’, He is one of the cast members who has given more details about the film. In fact, he recently commented that the next in the saga, directed by David Yates, has a great script.

“I think it has a great script, a solid and good story. So when it comes to comparing, I think the movie will be … you know, as magical as it has to be, with wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful. It has really interesting and heart-breaking storylines“, the actor has assured adding that he hopes” that everything works “, a few words with which he ends up underlining that undeniable enthusiasm for his incorporation.

* At the moment ‘Fantastic Animals 3’ has planned its release date for July 15, 2022.