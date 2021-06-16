Fantastic beasts 3 is in serious trouble

Warner Bros could make a very drastic decision with Fantastic Beasts 3, the new film in the Harry Potter film series.

Lately the franchise of Harry Potter is always giving bad news, since there was a great controversy with its creator JK Rowling, later Johnny depp left the role of Grindelwald for his legal battles with his ex-wife Amber heard And now things could get worse for Fantastic Beasts 3.

After the second installment had bad reviews and a gross of just $ 654 million, they are now seriously considering not releasing. Fantastic beasts 3 in cinemas and go directly to HBO Max.

Warner Bros has lost interest in this story and Fantastic beasts 3 It could be the last, even if that means they will leave the plot half-way. Since it supposedly has to have up to 5 movies.

They want to bet on Harry Potter but from other points of view.

Maybe Fantastic Beasts 3 does not hit theaters, but they still believe that the franchise of Harry Potter it has a lot of potential. That is why they are trying to reunite the original casting for a new installment and also want to expand the saga by HBO Max with some series. Also, they want to show fans how the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry by the magicians Godric gryffindor, Helga hufflepuff, Rowena Ravenclaw Y Salazar Slytherin.

As they continue to explore this cinematic universe, they will soon show the first trailer for the film, which we hope will generate enough interest and can eventually be seen in theaters. Directed by David yates, has a great cast headed by Mads mikkelsen, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams Y Jeremy azis.

Fantastic Beasts 3 It will premiere on July 15, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.