Fantastic Beasts 3 could include the death of one of the main characters – .

Fantastic Beasts 3 It has taken much longer than planned for multiple causes, but it will soon hit theaters to give fans a little more of that Magic World that for so many years has captivated the world. The film will bring us back to several of the beloved characters, however, new information maintains that one of them will die, someone very important in the events of the trilogy, also, played by an actor who has won the sympathy of the public in recent times. Read on for all the details.

Warner made an extraordinary fortune with adaptations of Harry Potter. This series of films captured the attention of young and old, giving way to an ephemeral fashion for youth film franchises that in their time filled the pockets of producers and catapulted their protagonists to global stardom. After many years, the adventure of the “boy who lived” ended for the big screen, but neither Warner nor JK Rowling were willing to give up the juicy rewards that a new adventure in the magical lands of that universe could bring.

Following the success of Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73% in 2016, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald mid-game triumph – 48% in 2018, Warner planned the third installment for 2020; Unfortunately the pandemic got in the way and the plans changed forever, in addition, the scandals of Johnny Depp (trial against Amber Heard) and JK Rowling (transphobic tweets) caused the recordings to suffer much more severe delays. Things have calmed down in recent months, but now a rumor is emerging that one of the main characters will say goodbye forever. Watch out for spoilers below.

According to a source close to We Got This Covered, it will be Ezra Miller’s character who dies in Fantastic Beasts 3. For a time he was known as Credence Barebone, however by the end of The Crimes of Grindelwald is revealed as Aurelius Dumbledore, Albus’s supposed brother; That conclusion was impressive for the fans, however, not everyone is convinced that Credence is who he claims to be; we’ll have to find out in the next installment. Will we really witness the death of such a character?

Information revealed a few months ago indicated that the premiere of Fantastic Beasts 3 It has gone from November 12, 2021 to July 15, 2022, that is, a fairly long wait awaits the followers of this rugged franchise. The dismissal of Johnny It was one of the hardest blows the film received and the cost has been quite high, luckily, we will have Mads Mikkelsen as the actor who will rescue what remains. So far the start of filming has not been confirmed, we will have to wait for an official statement.

Fantastic Beasts 3 It does not rise on the horizon as a delivery expected by the public compared to other great premieres in the coming years. This is because the story has not been as endearing as that of Harry Potter, to the point that the collections of Fantastic Animals they are not compared to the predecessors. It is clear that the saga needs a special touch that allows it to regain the affection of the public; the characters led by Newt Scamander are still far from being as endearing as Potter and his friends. Warner probably wants to end Fantastic Beasts with the next movie and turn the page with some other Wizarding World story.

