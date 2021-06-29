Fantastic Animals: Mads Mikkelsen would have liked to talk to Johnny Depp about it

Lawsuits between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been the order of the day for some time. One of the consequences of them is that the actor lost the role he played in Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73% and Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%. In a short time we already knew who is going to replace him: Mads Mikkelsen. This was good news for some and bittersweet for others. Mikkelsen is a great actor. No one can deny it. Several fans of the franchise appreciated his inclusion in this series, but not that he was the replacement for the other actor.

Everyone will be watching his performance and it is very likely that fans of Johnny depp be ready to criticize him, even if he does an exceptional job on that movie. The truth is that no one has any doubt that he is going to do it. The interesting thing about all this is to know what the actor himself thinks of the whole matter. He recently spoke to The Sunny Times and that topic came up in conversation. The main thing is that he revealed that he would have liked to speak with him, but that he does not know him intimately to have done so:

I mean… obviously they were going to make the movie and obviously he wasn’t involved in it anymore. But I didn’t have a candle at that funeral. And I don’t know what happened in his private life and I have no idea if it was fair that he lost his job, but I just knew that the show had to go on and I would have liked to talk to him if I had the opportunity, but I don’t know him in that sense. But they spoke to me and they were obviously in a rush and I loved the script and said yes. And I know it was controversial for a lot of people, but that’s the way things play out from time to time.

Furthermore, the actor revealed that he does not want his performance to be an imitation of Depp’s. Therefore, what you are going to do will be a little different and will have your personal stamp:

I didn’t want to copy what Johnny had done. I think he’s a great actor, so copying him would be creative suicide. I had to discover something that was definitely mine and that, however, was a bridge to what he had already done. What I do is different and it’s going to look a little different, but we’ll have to wait for the tape to come out next year to find out.

Knowing Mikkelsen, it is very likely that he will know how to give a personal touch to the role that will separate him from what Depp had done before. There are not many doubts about that. It also helps that he is known this side of the pond for playing masterful villains, such as Hannibal Lecter.

In fact, he recently said that he wants actors with “funny accents” to stop being pigeonholed as villains and, for the same reason, to be given more varied roles:

I play misunderstood people. I have had some character roles that are not villains, but tend to be evil; I made an American movie called Arctic. He’s not a villain so I’m thankful for that. Perhaps times will change and people will start to see more Danish cinema. Maybe they will begin to accept that a character that is a common man can have a funny accent. If that is not the case, I am happy with what I do. I am happy to have been invited to great franchises like Bond, Marvel and Indiana Jones. It’s a luxury, if that’s what is going to keep coming my way, that’s pretty good for me. If you want me to do anything else, I will try.

