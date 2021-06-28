‘Fantastic Animals 3’: Mads Mikkelsen would have liked to talk to Johnny Depp before replacing him

The very comfortable relay could not be. Johnny Depp’s personal situation ended up pushing Warner to the point of “suggesting” the actor to abandon his role in ‘Fantastic Animals 3’, at which point things got complicated for the entire team, including the interpreter chosen to relieve Depp and embody a new version of Gellert Grindelwald. Mads Mikkelsen emerged from the fast-paced casting, a new addition to the magical saga that has had no problem giving details of the process from his point of view.

Now he comments that he understands the controversy that was generated among some fans in the face of the situation, but that was not why he was going to miss the opportunity when he liked the script. These new details have been shared by Mikkelsen in conversation with The Sunday Times, a publication to which has confessed that he wished he could get in touch with Depp when it all happened.

Very sincere

From the first moment, Mikkelsen has been very open about his experience in the Warner film so far and, after stating that “copying Depp would be creative suicide” he now adds how he would have liked to handle the matter. “I mean, obviously they were going to make the movie, and obviously he wasn’t involved anymore.”

“But it wasn’t my fight. And I don’t know what happened. [en su vida privada], I don’t know if it was fair that I lost my job, but I knew that the film was in progress and I would have loved to be able to talk to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don’t know him in that sense. They called me, they were clearly in a rush and I loved the script so I said yes. And I know it was controversial for a lot of people, but that’s how it happens from time to time. “