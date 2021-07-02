Fantastic 4 movie casting not announced “soon”

One of the projects around which there is a lot of expectation in the Fantastic Four reboot. Many fans are looking forward to the movie reboot of Marvel’s first fantasy family. After two previous interactions, it is looked with special interest what Marvel Studios can do with this beloved group of characters. There is a movie announced but with no theatrical release date set.

Taking advantage of the recent movie premiere event “Black Widow”, they have asked the boss of Marvel Studios, its president Kevin Feige. Specifically, he asked about when will we have news about the casting of actors.

The couple in real life formed by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski for the respective characters of Sue Storm and Reed Richards have sounded very strong. Apparently, we are still going to have to wait a bit, as Feige assures that this news will not arrive in the near future.

I don’t think it’s soon. You know, this is our first red carpet event in two years – says the president of Marvel Studios referring to the premiere of Black Widow -, we will see what happens with the next meetings and fan events where we can give more news, hopefully sometime moment in the near future.

This movie was formally announced at Disney Investor 2020, where we learned that Jon Watts, who is responsible for Tom Holland’s three Spider-Man movies, will be responsible for directing this movie. Although it has no date, in view of the release schedule, the closest it could be would be in July 2023.

