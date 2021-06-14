Fantastic 4 comic book review no. 29 by Dan Slott

We continue with the adventures of the first Marvel family. In the previous issue We left the heroes sacrificing their headquarters at 4 Yanci Street, trying to finish off The Suffering, who wants to end the Earth and all the worlds created by Franklin Richards. To everyone’s surprise after the sacrifice, The Mourner is still alive and even more eager to end our Richards family.

The story continues (Eye, contains spoilers, in case you haven’t read this issue yet, skip this part) The situation is complicated: The Mourner has captured Reed, Sue, Ben (The thing) and the dragon man (created by Franklin) in Necro spheres, within them they are reviving looped numerous ways to die. All this will end if Reed cedes control of the eternal portal to La Suffering, but there is no possible negotiation: Reed refuses to give him the portal where time and space coincide. Meanwhile Valeria and Johnny try to come up with a plan and a friend appears to help them: Estela Plataada.

On general lines, is a staple that ends the third act of the Eternal Portal saga, saga where scriptwriter Dan Slott and cartoonist RB Silva have joined in perfect harmony. The rhythm in this number is intermittent because until Silver Stela appears, the characters who are free are not able to advance in the story, from here on it is on the rise, but it lacks epic by dosing the Herald of Galactus so drastically and not we are witnesses of the great combat that it supposes to face it against La Doliente. The conclusion has once again been Reed’s idea, leaving him once again as the dominant leader of the group, a resource to which Slott falls very often.

We can’t forget about highlight to the most important characters inside the staple. Until we get to the middle of the staple, the main protagonist will be Johnny Storm, placing him as the member of the 4F with less experience for rescues, until Silver Estela appears, with which Slott tries to give the story an epic touch … but with little success, since it is wasted, it gives him little presence in the plot and he doesn’t know how to get all the “juice” out of Norrin Radd. Upon reaching the midpoint of the story, the protagonism passes to the characters who have been kidnapped by The Sorrowful: Sue, Ben and Reed, the latter being the one who supports the other characters to get out of the situation, for the umpteenth time . It’s a pity that we don’t see the full potential of characters like Sue Storm or Ben Grimm, as other screenwriters, like Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in El Lobo at the Gates, know how to get a performance out of this superheroic family.

Who deserves one great admiration is the cartoonist RB Silva, your work is just awesome. It is true that heThe character designs is sublime, the faces in the close-ups and in the middle are very expressive, when moving away or placing the character at a certain depth they are generally blurred, but he is forgiven because the story is placed on his shoulders and he draws it with great superheroic postures, special mention to Silver Stela who draws it with great success and points to wanting to use it on a large scale but because of the script, she only introduces it on several occasions.

The series begins to fluctuate between big chapters and lazy chapters, that is to say, always in my perspective of reader of the Fantastic 4. Slott comes from reaping great successes in series where there was only one protagonist and numerous secondary characters (Spiderman, Hulka) and in this series I find him lost. He does not know how to divide the times between the characters and also always resorts to Reed as the Alpha of the group to end the different problems that arise without giving the other members of the group or the new generation an opportunity, that is, any of the children of the group. supergroup. All this is a bit in the background thanks to the great work of the cartoonist, who uses a lot of ingenuity to pull off stories that are sometimes uninteresting. Next month the collection is fully involved in the Rey de Negro eventLet’s see how they surprise us … for good always! You can purchase “Fantastic Four No. 29” here.