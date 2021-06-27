‘Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer’: Doug Jones proves his Silver Surfer wasn’t all digital with a photo from the shoot

We’d be surprised to find out that some of the most impressive things we see in movies and series are actually practical special effects. It is known to all that, for example, James Cameron built a replica of the Titanic for his film (although only in half). Digital effects are not always the best option to build the impossible, as demonstrated by the difference in results Peter Jackson achieved in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’.

Now another small example of this comes to us. Doug Jones, the actor from ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ used to bringing monsters to life on film and television (a bit like the American Javier Botet), has shared an image from the filming of ‘Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer’ that shows that his character was not all digital.

Jones gave life to Silver Surfer (or Silver Wake) in the 2007 film, although only physically, as the original voice was Laurence Fishburne. But Jones’ bodywork, as well as Andy Serkis’s for Gollum, was crucial to the character’s construction. Now the actor has revealed how it was done: he wore a silver jumpsuit made of rubber that covered his entire body. It can be seen in this photo where he appears with Jessica Alba (Susan Storm).

#flashbackfriday If you thought my Silver Surfer character from FANTASTIC 4: Rise Of The Silver Surfer was all CGI, this behind the scenes photo from our shoot 15 years ago proves otherwise. CGI enhancements added in post production.

Prosthetic makeup by @SpectralMotion

The company he names is a producer of makeup, prosthetics, robotics and other audiovisual resources that has worked on titles such as ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Pacific Rim’ or ‘X-Men: First generation’. What’s more, Jones has confirmed that his body was completely covered in rubber, except for the eyes.

The only parts not covered with rubber bits are my eyeballs! ? Doug Jones (@actordougjones) June 25, 2021

The Fantastic Four are back

Now that Disney has taken over Fox and has thus regained the rights to many Marvel characters such as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Kevin Feige’s production company is looking for a way to include them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact Marvel Studios announced in 2020 that there will be a movie from the superhero group headed by Mr. Fantastic. Not much is known about the project yet, only that Jon Watts will direct it and in February it began to be rumored that they were looking for writers. We do not know if it will be a full reboot or will continue in some way one of the previous film versions. One thing is clear though: Chris Evans couldn’t reprise his role as the Human Torch, could he?