In many states of the country the hot season is advancing and families will look for the best options to refresh the rooms of their houses. When the budget is limited, the use of fans or fans is resorted to, so it is important to choose one that is safe, and Profeco has released a quality study on these products.

According to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), through the National Laboratory for Consumer Protection, a study was conducted of 18 models of pedestal and floor fans, of six different brands that are marketed in our country, and observed that three of these devices do not comply in some respects with safety, in accordance with the Mexican standard.

3 fans you MUST NOT BUY

The first of the fans is the model Silent Power (pedestal), of the Taurus brand, whose weight of the motor and size of the vanes is greater, and in a certain position (head back) represents instability that the safety standard does not allow, since it could overturn and injure someone.

Another of the fans NOT RECOMMENDED is the model RD40-RS (pedestal) of the Atvio brand Home, which allows access of the fingers through the front and rear protection grilles without any effort, you can even touch the blades.

The third model in similar condition, the model FREAL-2020 (floor) of the brand Man It presented a slight variation in the dimensions of its rear grille, which causes that when introducing the fingers it has contact with the blades in the area furthest from its center.

The analysis, published in the last issue of the Consumer Magazine, corresponding to the current month of June, included 11 pedestal fans 16 and 18 inches in diameter; and 7 20-inch diameter floor models.

The devices were subjected to electrical and mechanical safety tests, oscillation angle, maximum air displacement and speed control effectiveness, as well as measured energy consumption, blade material and diameter, cable length and maximum total height, in which the ratings go from Good and Very good to Excellent.

The study observed as points of interest that, except for those mentioned, the majority of the devices evaluated comply with the security aspect; in addition to that all produce noise due to the protection grille and design of the motor. The greater the air flow, the greater the noise. In all the pedestal models analyzed, the maximum noise level they generate is tolerable.

Recommendations from Profeco on the use of fans

To protect consumers’ rights, particularly when it comes to safety, the Profeco laboratory suggests that children do not play with the device, either by inserting their fingers, pencils or other foreign objects in the blades when it is working. Also, place it in a firm and stable place.

He also notes that the fan should never be used without the protective grille on; All these devices are for indoor use and if used outdoors, make sure that it does not get wet, as it can damage the device and the electrical installation of the house; When the blades get dirty, clean them by turning off the fan and removing the protective grille. To consult this and other quality studies from Profeco visit the website where all the quality studies published in 2020 are found.