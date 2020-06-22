Chayanne: fans wish him Happy Father’s Day for being the father of half Mexico | Reform

The Puerto Rican singer Chayanne is undoubtedly a very lucky man, because his « lost childrenthey have turned it trend for the thousands of congratulations they have done on Father’s Day.

Both in Mexico and in other Latin countries, it is very common for women to say that their husband is Chayanne, reason why their children in humorous way indicate that he is their father.

On the other hand, today the singer took the opportunity to send him a emotional message to his father Quintino Figueroa through his official Instagram account.

Father, there is only one and I was blessed with the best. Happy Fathers Day, « Chayanne wrote in the post.

Such a publication was commented by thousands of fans of the singer who congratulated him on this great day, so much so that they quickly created it with trend on social networks and congratulations are more and more.

Happy apá day and also to my grandfather! « , » Although you have been an absent father, Chayanne I love you very much « , » Happy day dad, pay the pension « , have been some comments in the publication.

However this is not the first year that Chayanne receives this great love for her followers, but this time she managed to get the name of « The father of all Latin America«

Happy Father’s Day to Chayanne, he is not part of the family, but he is the father of all of us in the mothers head. pic.twitter.com/0YoIkDcQ8X – Whore that disgust (@PitucadeBarrio)

June 21, 2020

It should be noted that for many years ago the meme was created that Chayanne is the « lost dad« reason why many assure that he is his true father.

The publication that the singer shared today with just a few hours to be shared has more than 100 thousand I like and endless comments from his most loyal followers.

And many have used this day to perform memes and jokes on the respective paternity of the singer, but so far Chayanne has not commented on it.