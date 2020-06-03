Fans will not be able to watch Spanish football matches when the season starts again on June 10 for sporting reasons, and not for safety reasons, said Junior Sports Minister Irene Lozano.

The Ministry of Health is analyzing the risks of fans watching the games in regions where there is a low risk of infection, after Las Palmas president Miguel Ángel Ramírez said he hoped the crowd could attend his team’s matches in the Canary Islands. , where the virus is less prevalent.

But Lozano said this would create an unfair advantage, as some teams would be supported by fans, while others in regions at greater risk of infection would have to play their matches at home with closed gates.

“At the moment, it is impossible to have fans in stadiums for sporting reasons. The agreement we reached with La Liga was to restart the season with closed gates,” Lozano told Spanish radio Cadena Ser on Wednesday.

“We have to respect the integrity of the competition, La Liga is a national competition and we made a great effort to ensure that the teams train under the same conditions.”

“Until all the provinces are in the same phase, it is impossible to have clashes with fans,” he added.

