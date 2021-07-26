Fans want Megan Fox to bring an iconic DC villain to life

Fans want to see Megan Fox play a famous DC Comics villain. Can you imagine what it could be?

Long ago, Megan Fox made known her fanaticism for the comic book universe. The actress had revealed that she would like to join a Marvel or DC franchise. However, at the moment the participation of the interpreter in any project was not confirmed. Even so, fans already imagine her as an iconic DC Comics villain.

Through social networks, many users started a campaign for Megan Fox to put herself in the shoes of Poison Ivy, better known as Poison Ivy. There is no doubt that the actress can play various characters from the comics, but this villain would suit her perfectly. If one day this wish comes true, we could see her work alongside Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Could it be Poison Ivy?

Although the fact that Megan Fox brings Poison Ivy to life is a fan dream, the truth is that Margot Robbie herself declared that she would love for this character to appear on the big screen. The recent protagonist of The Suicide Squad, revealed that on several occasions she asked the executives to take into account the famous villain.

“Trust me, I bite your ear all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I say, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it ”, the actress had expressed a few months ago. Although she announced that she will be taking a break from Harley Quinn, we could see her at some point alongside Megan Fox.

“If you’ve read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics it is shown as a friendship; but in others you can see that they are sexually involved as a couple ”, the actress had said, highlighting that the dynamic between them is one of her favorite things in the comic,” Margot Robbie said in another interview.