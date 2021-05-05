Fans want Eli Goree as the new Superman – Tomatazos

It seems that Warner Bros. is absolutely determined to continue its superhero movies without the intervention of many of the characters that made sense of the DC Extended Universe. A few hours ago it was reported through The Hollywood Reporter that the studio is already working on a new Superman film led by an actor of color, and that it is even looking for a director to take over the story. The novelty was not confirmed by Warner, however, powerful alternatives for the role are already beginning to emerge in social networks. One of them is Eli Goree.

Playing the Man of Steel, or any of his incarnations, is not just anything. You have to cover quite a few requirements to be up to the character and many users of social networks agree that Goree is able to fill the shoes. At 26 years old and born in Halifax, Canada, Eli is recognized for working on series such as [entity_embed style=”link-tomatometro” id_entity=”593522″][Temporada] The 100 (1)[/entity_embed], Legends of Tomorrow – 100%, GLOW – 80%, Ballers and Riverdale – 100%; Furthermore, he appeared in films such as Godzilla (2014) – 74%, The Hero of Berlin – 61% and One Night in Miami – 95%; in the latter he plays Cassius Clay.

During the last months, the conversation has been triggered about which actor of color will become Superman of the probable reboot that Warner Bros. is preparing. Previously, Michael B. Jordan was considered for the role, however, a few days ago he declared for Jake’s Takes that he appreciates the consideration of the public but that he as Superman is something that will not happen. Of course, users of social networks have not wasted their time and some already see in Eli goree to a great option to take on the role, be it as Kalel, Val-Zod, or some other incarnation.

Some DC Extended Universe fans took the fact that the search for an actor and director for the reboot was reported just today, considering today is Henry Cavill’s 38th birthday. It is known to all that Henry loves his role as Superman and is eager to return as Kal-El in some other production; there are not few fans who dream of seeing it come true Man of Steel 2However, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Warner Bros. to listen to what the fans are asking for.

The DC Extended Universe continues its march forward, but not everyone is sure that it may be able to stay afloat in the future. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Launch – 82% on March 18 made social networks ask for the return of the director and his vision; but Warner remains indifferent to the demands and intends to follow the plans he has so far. Will we soon see an official announcement about the commented Superman reboot starring an actor of color? Only Warner has the last word.

Here are a series of tweets that want to Eli goree from One Night in Miami like the new Superman:

Okay, here are my thoughts on the director and star of that new #Superman movie. Of course, he would go and get Regina King to direct the movie, and he would actually bring in ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI actor Eli Goree to play Superman. Anyway, here goes my two cents.

Okay, here are my thoughts on director and star of that new #Superman movie. Of course I’d go and get Regina King to direct the film, and I’d actually bring her ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI actor Eli Goree in to play Superman. My two cents on it, anyway pic.twitter.com/O0XKNY174t – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 5, 2021

