Much of the fans reject the arrival of new television graphics

They complain that having so much information will kill unpredictability and distract

The new television graphics that have been unveiled today have not been well received by Formula 1 fans. Information is power, yes, but many of the fans of the Great Circus believe that showing so much during the broadcasts kills the unpredictability of the events. races and with it, the magic of these.

F1 will introduce a series of new graphics this year as a result of its collaboration with Amazon. Since Liberty Media took over the sport, one of his wishes was to provide more information to the spectator so that he understood the strategic part of the sport.

With the stop by covid-19, Amazon has had time to work and in the restart they will offer news. In this year’s broadcasts, a graphic will be shown in which each car will be scored out of ten according to its speed in curves, straights and its maneuverability. In addition, a prediction of the qualification and race pace of each driver will be displayed.

Last year the graphics that reported on tire wear was no longer well received by fans. He raised doubts about how they made these assumptions or estimates and showed that he was far from reality. Now Amazon presents new information pills that also do not seem to fit among a significant part of the fans. These are the arguments against some of the fans:

They are not necessary: Fans complain that none have asked for these graphics, which they believe are more a showcase of what Amazon can do than something that requires sport. Thus, fans complain that once again they are not heard.

They kill unpredictability and emotion: One of the aspects that gives magic to the races is precisely the unpredictable character they have, something that fans are threatened with with these new graphics. In no case does an amateur want to be passed who is more likely to overtake in the middle of the battle. These prefer to have less information and they are the ones who make the judgments and venture to bet on whether a pilot will be able to finish the race with tires instead of reading predictions previously chewed by a computer. “Let us debate!” They ask.

They lose the veteran public when they want to capture the young man: The most purists urge F1 to stop trying to be a video game with so much information and to work on having more action on the track. What’s more, some wonder if displaying all this data on the screens is so that the spectator forgets that they are watching races that are processions or if it is one more band aid while they achieve that there is real action in the races.

Distraction from the real action: The fan is not convinced that showing so much information on the screen is the best and believes that something so invasive can be a great distraction from the action on the track, instead of being a plus for the fans. They think that these graphics, which some doubt they can read from their sofas and consider somewhat artificial, can be confusing for new fans and annoying for those who have been followers of the sport for years. Thus, they ask that these graphics be optional.

Better hard data and no scores: After the poor reception of the F1 2020 ranking, the graphics of the performance score of the cars does not seem to be successful, as fans prefer information with which to draw their own conclusions instead of having to accept Amazon’s calculations . The times already say a lot, as defended by fans.

And to you … what do you think of the new graphics of F1?

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard