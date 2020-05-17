Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A long time ago, Marvel Games made clear its intention to allow several of its heroes in the world of video games. In recent years we have seen this effort reflected in projects like Marvel’s Spider-Man; Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and coming soon with Marvel’s Avengers; however, fans believe there will be more. In fact, there are those who speculate that the company could be cooking a project related to Daredevil.

What happens is that Troy Baker, recognized voice actor for participating in games like The Last of Us, Death Stranding and Batman: Arkham Knight, shared a tweet about where they asked which superhero they would like to see in a video game. Interestingly, Baker didn’t mention any heroes and only tagged Bill Rosemann, creative chief of Marvel Games.

But what was it that sparked all the speculation? That in his answer Roseman called Baker a “man without fear” (man without fear, in Spanish) and this is how Daredevil is known.

You, sir, are clearly a man without fear. – Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) May 17, 2020

Does Baker’s tweet confirm anything? Is it time to get excited? At the moment, no

While it’s understandable why fans got excited about this post, the reality is, they shouldn’t be excited. After all, Baker’s tweet and Rosemann’s reply confirm nothing.

What we mean is that there are a lot of reasons why Baker may have posted this. One of them is that he is interested in playing Daredevil in a game and that he has talked to Rosemann about it, but that nothing is in development.

There’s also the possibility that the voice actor is going to play Daredevil in some Marvel game that isn’t focused on the character. We will have to wait to see what happens.

