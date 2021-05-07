Fans think Henry Cavill should leave DC and join the MCU because they would treat him better – Tomatazos

Henry Cavill is a favorite in the Hollywood entertainment industry, his millions of followers on social networks prove it; Just upload a photo or video of any kind to get countless likes and comments loaded with praise. Fans are concerned about his well-being, which is why a conversation has started on Twitter about how bad it has been in the DC Extended Universe and how good it would be to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are few who agree that the gentlemen of Disney would treat him much better than those of Warner.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Good old Henry joined the DCEU in 2013 with The Man of Steel – 55%, a film that was not as well received by critics but that over time has taken pride of place among those who like superhero movies. In the middle of 2021 the fans continue thanking for the hiring of Cavill, as he is thought of as one of the best incarnations of Superman to date. However, it seems that Warner Bros. does not think the same: their plans to Man of Steel 2 they are non-existent and there is no interest in including it in future DCEU projects.

Henry cavill He came back as the Man of Steel in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and the fans were delighted with his scenes, especially when he puts on Superman’s black suit, flies in front of the Sun and in the background we can hear the song “Flight” by Hans zimmer. Those seconds were enough for the public to beg Warner for a second solo adventure for Clark Kent with Cavill; but the study seems to have very different intentions.

We invite you to read: Fans fill social networks with congratulations to Henry Cavill on his birthday

Yesterday it was reported through The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. is already working on a reboot for Superman with an actor and a director of color; It was not clear if this is a new incarnation for Clark Kent or if it is some adaptation for Val-Zod or Calvin Ellis. For many fans it was unpleasant and in bad taste that the news was given on the 38th birthday of Henry cavill, and many took it as a sign that the studio seeks to do the actor some harm by sending signals implying his departure from the DCEU. The above is a mere rumor from social networks since Warner did not confirm the information, it is a report released by the aforementioned medium.

Given the above situation, the followers of Henry cavill they agree that he should go to Marvel Studios to play some great superhero; rumors about his joining the MCU make headlines from time to time but nothing that can be confirmed by Disney itself. Cavill has a great popularity in Hollywood thanks to his role as Superman, or his starring role in The Witcher – 67% as Geralt of Rivia. Will we see him take a new step to another franchise with good scope?

Here are some tweets that want to Henry cavill in the MCU.

Henry Cavill, join the MCU, we will support you and treat you better than WB / DC.

Henry Cavill, please join the MCU, we’ll support you and treated you better than at WB / DC pic.twitter.com/yRo01OueTT – FantaFGC (@SakuraiFanta) May 5, 2021

Henry Cavill, king, come to the MCU. Here they will treat you much better.

Henry Cavill, king, please come to MCU. You’ll be treated much better here. 😭 – Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) May 5, 2021

Come on #Marvel as #wbpictures have kicked #HenryCavill and played dirty with him, especially on his birthday … add him as Captain Britain … it’s a no-brainer!

Come on #Marvel as #wbpictures have kicked #HenryCavill to the curb and done him dirty … and especially on his birthday … sign him up as Captain Britain … it’s a no-brainer !!! #MarvelStudios #MCU #CaptainBritain pic.twitter.com/eEYTQICsCR – Connor (@ Connor_1313_) May 6, 2021

Tell Henry Cavill to come to the MCU as WB wants to be cowards.

Tell Henry Cavill to come to the mcu since WB wanna be some pussies smh – Alex (@ 1997_archive) May 6, 2021

Henry Cavill should leave Warner Brothers and join the MCU, at least they will do him justice.

#HenryCavill should leave Warner Brothers and join #MCU at least they will do him justice – levan (@ levanbenjamin14) May 6, 2021

Warner Bros played this man dirty. Kevin Feige, please cast Henry Cavill for the MCU.

Warner Bros did this man dirty, Kevin Feige please cast Henry Cavill in the MCU. https://t.co/c77ytlBnGs – Neo (@NeoGameSpark) May 5, 2021

You may also be interested in: Fans want Eli Goree as the new Superman