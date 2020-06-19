Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After the fans were amazed with the expansions of Grand Theft Auto IV, it was thought, in the now distant 2013, that Grand Theft Auto V would continue along the same lines. However, Rockstar gave way to GTA Online and the single player mode remained as it was delivered in the final product. Now that an upgraded version of the bestselling giant from the past few years has been confirmed to be on its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, some think the time will come for additional content and this could bring Liberty City back.

Grand Theft Auto V – Available on Amazon and Green Man Gaming:

A ComicBook report referred to the new theory that was formed in the Grand Theft Auto community, specifically about the improved version of GTA V that was announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X. In that sense, a sector of fans think that finally Rockstar will be able to get to grips with those who wanted a base game expansion without having to deal with the online component. In this sense, it is considered that the improved version could include a history DLC whose events would take place in Liberty City, the city in which GTA III and GTA IV were developed.

According to this theory, there are reasons to think about such a DLC considering that Take-Two sent cessation notifications to those who used the OpenIV mod tool in GTA V to end any creative relationship linking current delivery. with its predecessor out of the control of the company. Likewise, it refers to material that circulates on the Internet and that is supposedly a current version of Liberty City that was created for an expansion of GTA V but this was suspended in favor of the online component.

So fans have taken the « expanded » definition of the upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto V as Rockstar’s warning that the long-awaited story DLC may finally hit PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What’s your opinion about it?

Tell us in the comments and follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source