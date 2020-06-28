Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

One of Sony’s biggest franchises in the era of the first PlayStation, Ape Escape, turned 20 in 2019. The company looks like it would celebrate in a big way after an official account of the series was opened on Twitter last year. Since then, the account has been very active posting photos of anniversary events, even in early 2020 anticipating that this year would be amazing and there would be important information, suggesting that a new Ape Escape project was on the way. It seems that the plans were screwed up, as the account hinted that it will close, and will do so without making any major announcements.

The official account of the franchise opened in mid-2019 under the name « Piposaru », as the monkeys are known with the Pipo Helmet, iconic of the Ape Escape franchise. In recent months, the account had published the various events in which a Piposaru participated, who escaped from the jungle to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, along with Toro, the other PlayStation mascot who is also turning 20. At least, it was announced that a new mobile game for Toro would arrive in the West, but Ape Escape apparently did not suffer the same fate.

Piposaru says goodbye to Ape Escape fans once again

The account of the series has caught the attention on Twitter after a series of sad messages for fans. In them you can see that one of the kids from the series is leaving a building heading for the jungle. « There are things that I could and could not do last year, but I have some regrets, » said Piposaru, also showing that the celebrations for his anniversary were very good, but they have to leave. Finally, in another message, the changuito is seen swinging in the branches of a tree, getting lost in the distance.

As you can see, there is no clear message in this series of tweets, but for many fans it suggests that the Ape Escape celebrations would be bigger, even with a new game in the franchise, but that unfortunately did not come to fruition. However, in his farewell, Piposaru promised that they will escape when a new opportunity presents itself, giving fans hope of an early comeback from the series.

Ape Escape will remain in oblivion indefinitely

The series created by SIE Japan Studio turned 20 in 2019, but unfortunately it was not celebrated as fans would have wished, as no games were announced, and the last one to go on sale, PlayStation Move Ape Escape, dates from 2010, 10 years ago; while the latest installment in the main line, Ape Escape 3, debuted in 2005.

Unlike Toro, Ape Escape had a bit more presence in the West, so a new game in the series or a remastering or remake of some of the early titles was expected to be announced, but apparently there was something to stop it. .

What do you think of this news? Are you happy with the Ape Escape celebrations? Would you have preferred a game? Do you think a new project in the series was on the way? Tell us in the comments.

Bugsnax, a new PlayStation 5 game is inspired by Ape Escape, so if you want to enjoy some elements of this franchise, maybe you can find them in this indie. If you are interested in this Sony franchise, we invite you to visit this page to know more about it.

