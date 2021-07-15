in Football

Fans surrender to Martinoli and his “narration” about a couple in Mexico vs Guatemala

The Mexican National Team faced the Guatemala National Team on Day 2 of the 2021 Gold Cup at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, in a match where a couple of fans became at times the most important thing in the game.

During the broadcast of TV Azteca, Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” noticed a couple of fans in which the Mexican fan seemed to be excited to be in a Tri game, contrary to his partner.

Diego Cocca thanked the board for the support and promises results

Despite the fact that Mexico went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Rogelio Funes Mori, the fans’ spirits did not seem to improve, so Martinoli, García and Zague “did not release” the Mexican fan with their comments.

For the second half, Funes Mori got his double and the couple “reconciled”, causing euphoria in the broadcast, led by Martinoli, and on social networks, where the fans gave themselves to the narrator and his comments.

