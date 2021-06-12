Fans support Luis Enrique more than they trust the National Team, according to a survey

The start of Luis Enrique’s Red in this European Championship is being busy between the decisions of the coach and the positives for COVID-19. However, 69% of Spanish football fans trust that Luis Enrique will do a good job in the Eurocup. These are the data from a new survey carried out by Pitchinvasion, the sports forecast guide, among 600 Spanish fans.

What do you think of Luis Enrique for the European Championship? Well, he sure does a great job 69% Bad, I’d like him to quit before the tournament 19% DK / NA 12%

19% of the fans surveyed do not value the coach’s work positively and 12% do not have an opinion on it. Luis Enrique has more support among the youngest

What do you think of Luis Enrique for the European Championship? Good, he sure does a great job Bad, I’d like him to quit before the tournament DK / NA 18 – 34 years old 71% 17% 12% 35 – 54 years old 68% 21% 11% Over 54 years old 65% 20% 15 %

71% of Spanish fans between 18 and 34 years old believe that Luis Enrique will do a great job in the competition. It is the highest percentage of support of the three age groups between which the survey has been divided. In fact, confidence in the coach decreases as the age range is higher. Between 35 and 54 years, support is 68% of respondents, while over 54 years this confidence drops slightly to 65%. In any case, all age ranges show a majority of favorable support for the coach. Families with minor children are more supportive of the coach

What do you think of Luis Enrique for the European Championship? Good, sure he does a great job Bad, I would like him to leave before the tournament DK / NA No minor children 66% 19% 15% 1 minor child 67% 21% 12% 2 or more minor children 75% 11% 14%

International competitions such as the Eurocup are best enjoyed with the family. Proof of this is that confidence in the coach, translated into optimism, is greater in families with more minor children. Thus, we can see that support for Luis Enrique as manager of La Roja is 75% in households with two or more minor children. The survey also reflects less trust in families with fewer children: 67% with a minor offspring and 66% without offspring. The north and the east, with the coach

What do you think of Luis Enrique for the European Championship? Good, he sure does a great job Bad, I’d like you to quit before the tournament DK / NC North 72% 17% 11% South 66% 22% 12% East 71% 15% 14% West 69% 21% 10%

Without being an abysmal difference with the rest, the confidence figures in the north and east of Spain are higher than in the rest of the country. Having been born in Gijón, it is not surprising that support from that area is slightly higher for the Red coach, who has 72% support in the north. Having had a special connection with Barça, it is not surprising that in eastern Spain confidence is also above average, with 71% support. 41% of fans believe that Spain will win the European Championship The confidence figures in the coach are optimistic, but the same is not the case with the predictions of results. Less than half of the fans, 41%, believe that Spain will win the European Championship.

Which team do you think will win the Eurocup? Spain 41% France 23% Germany 19% England 4% Italy 4% Belgium 3% Portugal 2% Others 4%

They are followed in this list by France (23%), Germany (19%), England (4%), Italy (4%), Belgium (3%) and Portugal (2%). France, current world champions, starts as a favorite in all polls despite sharing a group with Germany and Portugal. 46% of people between 18 and 34 years old believe that Spain will win

Which team do you think will win the Eurocup? Spain France Germany England Italy Belgium Portugal 18 – 34 46% 22% 13% 5% 5% 4% 2% 35 – 54 41% 24% 22% 4% 3% 2% 1% More than 54 37% 24% 27% 2% 2% 4% 4%

As with the support for Luis Enrique as coach, the youngest also have more faith in La Roja than the older ones. A good example of this is that young people between 18 and 34 years of age register the highest confidence figure in Spain’s victory: 46%. As older people are asked, this figure decreases to 37% confidence that those over 54 say they have. Source: survey carried out among almost 600 Spanish soccer fans throughout the country.