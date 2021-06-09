Fans show their dissatisfaction with the possible summons of Rogelio Funes Mori to the Gold Cup

The Argentine forward of Rayados del Monterrey, ogelio Funes Mori, aims to be the forward of the Mexican National Team in the 2021 Gold Cup, as he is close to receiving the letter that allows him to play as naturalized.

Faced with this possibility, the fans of the Mexican National Team attacked ‘Tata’ Martino for putting the Argentine above the Mexican forwards.

With Henry Martín and Alan Pulido as the ‘9’ of the National Team due to the absence of Raúl Jiménez, Funes Mori appears at the top of the list, above Javier Hernández and other forwards, which seemed to the fan ‘crazy’.

Tata has made it clear that neither Pulido nor Martín convince him, because in the last match, he placed Chucky Lozano as ‘9’, being that it is not his natural position.

Funes Mori could receive the endorsement of FIFA to play for the Tricolor and, if so, he would be summoned by Martino.

When Funes Mori was not Mexican:

– FunesGol is a crack. When Funes Mori is a naturalized Mexican:

– Who is Funes Mori? It is one more of the MX League. pic.twitter.com/gTC4rMWKR0 – Miguel Lugo (@_MiguelLugo) June 9, 2021

Na, don’t stain, better give Ormeño a chance – filiberto rodriguez (@filiroe) June 9, 2021

Naturalized there have already been in the Tri mayor (there is no need to argue about that) but, Funes Mori is going down … # HeAhíLaBronca – Néstor Ramírez (@Rojiblanco_Nes) June 9, 2021

Lack of goal, they call a wey who has not scored the goal for months that puts him on top of the Suazo pacifier. – CAMP EONES (@ dlacruz92) June 9, 2021

