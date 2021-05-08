The end of the Champions League it could end up being played in England. The British Federation. The football club and the clubs are already negotiating with UEFA to bring the duel between Manchester City and Chelsea to the United Kingdom and the Government has even offered UEFA the possibility of hosting the match scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul with the in order to avoid the movement of fans to a “red zone” due to Covid-19 such as Turkey.

This was stated this Friday by the UK Transport Minister, Grant Shapps. “Chelsea and Manchester City fans should not travel to Turkey for the final”, indicated the head of mobility in the country, once confirmed that Turkey is on the list of countries to avoid traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schapps explained that the countries on the Covid-19 red list “should not be visited except in the most extreme circumstances” and added that the government was “open” to host the final in the United Kingdom.

UEFA hoped to give both clubs a minimum of 4,000 tickets each for the match at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Schapps assured that the Association of Soccer (English Federation) is in conversations with the UEFA to change the party, but that “in the last resort”, it will be “a decision of the UEFA”.

The final points to Wembley

‘The UK has a successful track record of hosting spectator matches so we are in a good position to do so. We are very open to it, but in the end it is a decision for UEFA to make. But given that there are two English clubs in the final, we hope to hear what they have to say, “says the BBC.

In addition, the British Transport Minister recalled that UK citizens returning from red list countries will have to remain in quarantine in a government approved hotel “for 10 days” and a quarantine could have a potential impact on selected players. for Euro 2020, which starts on June 11. If the final were to move to the UK, Wembley would almost certainly be the chosen stadium for the biggest title fight on the ‘Old Continent’.