(Bloomberg) – The National Football League officially launched its 2020 calendar, which presents an optimistic look at how the season will unfold if the country’s most popular sport can be played amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule, which is delayed by a month, generally gives rise to billions of dollars in ticket sales and television commercials. But this is not a typical year. Baseball, basketball, and hockey are suspended due to the coronavirus, and the MLB has drawn criticism for its refund policies.

Runners surveyed by Action Network Inc. said they saw about 15% of the volume they typically experience in the hours after the NFL schedule was released. Josh Stine, chief executive of ticketing company Seat Insiders Inc., tweeted Thursday night that “so far, our team has not received any requests, as we would normally have sold a significant volume tonight.”

SeatGeek, on the other hand, said secondary sales in the 12 hours after the schedule was launched doubled from last year. He is an authorized partner of the NFL.

The NFL’s official position is that it expects the 17-week season to start on time, although plans have already been cut short due to stadium closings and the suspension of team activities. This week, Commissioner Roger Goodell presented a multi-phased plan for the reopening of the facility, stating that the clubs should be ready by the end of next week. The memo, obtained by Bloomberg News, included eight pages of safety guidelines.

This week, the NFL also adopted a ticket reimbursement plan for all 32 teams. Anyone who purchases a ticket directly through an NFL team will have the option of a full refund or credit for future tickets. Beyond that, teams can be creative, and many are likely to offer fans additional incentives to choose to get credits rather than a refund.

Individual matches

A handful of teams, including the New York Jets, decided not to sell individual match tickets. The team said in a statement that “you have to be cautious” for the good of the fans.

While some of those rules seem to harm resellers, that market is in full swing with its own refund policies.

SeatGeek, for example, said in conjunction with Ticketmaster that they will refund the money in the event that an NFL game is canceled or played without an audience. It is an official distribution partner of the NFL and is the primary ticket provider for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals games.

Moving to a new city and a new stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders was the most popular and most expensive team at SeatGeek, with average resale prices of $ 588. The Los Angeles Rams, which also has a new stadium, was the second most popular. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for this season, had the third highest sales volume and fourth highest price ($ 353).

