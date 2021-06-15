Fans see Kimberly Loaiza and JD on the street without photoshop! | Instagram

Immediately the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja expressed his annoyance on his social networks at these actions, given that he and his wife Kimberly loaiza appear on photo and video without using any filters or Photoshop editing.

The news with the proofs of this was shared on June 14 in a video YouTube channel Es Neta, which is hosted by Iván Plascencia, this is entitled “They catch Kimberly Loaiza in the street without Photoshop! and they get angry / Kunno Crush videoreation”.

The video lasts 10:10 minutes, however you will be able to see the main note starting at 6:43, where it begins with the reaction of Juan de Dios Pantoja, we will share it with you right away.

Days ago the interpreter of “Tactic“He shared a post on Twitter expressing his annoyance at people who took photos or videos of them without consulting them first, there are only three types of people who could do it and they are the paparazzi, the fans and the haters.

Read also: Pink mermaid! Galilea Montijo shows off her back in the sea

What fan would not like to meet his favorite celebrity and have a memory of them, either near or at least far, on the other hand the paparazzi work on it and the haters who surely do not follow the lives of the stars, but in If they find themselves in an unusual situation, they would not miss this opportunity to make an appearance on the Internet with the content they want to publish to make someone else look bad.

Juan de Dios wrote a few words alluding to anyone who recorded them without permission, the publication was shared on June 13 and had several reactions from his fans who affirm that despite being public figures they also have the right to have a private life Like any other person.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to activate the “left-handed mode” in your chats

The video that was compared appears the singer next to other people, talking a little while they are on the street, in the position that the singer and businessman was in, he looks a little strange, therefore some Internet users and JD haters took the opportunity to make some memes .

As to The Biggest Cuteness He appears in a photo next to his little girl Kima, his first-born daughter, both are walking hand in hand and Kimberly’s figure does not look like we have currently seen her in her tiktok videos, Instagram or YouTube.

Also read: The rear opening in leggings that Rihanna looks for is fashion

Loaiza was not posing, she was walking like nothing without taking care of some angle, as someone very normal was for that reason that her photo was not so pleasant in the eyes of many, and of course hundreds of cute little girls immediately came to her defense claiming again that She doesn’t have to look perfect all the time, she is also an ordinary person who goes out for a walk without having to be posing all the time.

The Es Neta video has 18,633 views to date, in addition to 125 comments where several stated that there is nothing wrong with it that they want to use. Photoshop in its editions that anyone does whether they are celebrities or not.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Others added that it does not matter how light since it is immediately noticeable that he is a very good person and that we can appreciate this in his videos.

For Juan de Dios and Kimberly there will always be hate, this because both continue to grow and by doing so they cause the annoyance of many people who have not been able to achieve the fame or success that Jukilop have, it is certain that no one is perfect and that everyone is wrong , for some it is easier to point out the mistakes of others and not see their own.