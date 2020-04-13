Gail Kim has recently been interviewed.

During a recent interview with Chasing Glory, Gail Kim He has had the opportunity to speak on various topics and one of the most outstanding has been his stay in WWE and what he learned in the company in his years working for it.

Kim mentioned that while she was in WWEShe did her best to be over in the company and talked about when she left the company. We leave you with the words of Gail kim regarding the topic:

I don’t understand what I was supposed to do there because I did everything they asked me to do. I got to a point where I asked myself, am I too Asian? I didn’t know what to do at the time and so I quit. On the other hand, I felt “suppressed”, I knew that I had to give the business something more and they hired me again for some other reason. I did something and they brought me back for some reason… I felt very suppressed.

Nevertheless, Gail Kim continued to talk about the good things it brought him WWE, since she considers that the company helped her in great part to build her career, as well as TNA and Impact:

Honestly, of course, I’ve been trying to see the good points. I always tell everyone because fans always say, “Oh my gosh, I hate the way they used you.” You heard that all the time, and my answer to that is that if they had never done that, I would never have had my career in TNA and Impact, and I never would have accomplished what I did there. I am very satisfied with my career and that is why I have taken the path I have taken. Wrestling is my passion, my love. I have been a part of this business for almost 20 years.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!