Fans say Kim Kardashian regained her old style after Kanye West

I mean, technically she doesn’t choose her outfits because she has her stylist for this. But certainly Kim has a say in what she saw, what she didn’t wear, and what her sources of inspiration are. Some would say that Kanye elevated the businesswoman’s fashion sense, from neutral color palette, bikers, athleisure and dressing beyond a Hervé Leger or Juicy Couture pants with Paris Hilton. But hey, it was the two thousand, it was part of the time.

The truth is that since the split, Kim has been living her best life. Strolling through Rome and the Vatican with Kate Moss, where we saw her photos in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress with a turtle shell print, with which fans noticed that “the old Kim” is back.

“She looks like old Kim K here, very sexy”a fan tweeted, “I love that old Kim Kardashian is back”commented another.