Fans sabotage Warner’s anti-racist messages with #RestoreTheSnyderverse – Tomatazos

A very important part of the job of planning media campaigns is knowing how to determine when a message is timely or not. This has gone unnoticed by some Zack Snyder fans who began “spamming” the #RestoreTheSnyderverse tweets about fighting racism on Warner Media’s network accounts.

It all happened when the Warner Media account shared a message about the donation it would make to an organization dedicated to fighting racism against people of Asian descent. The tweet, however, was filled with responses from DCEU fans using the #RestoreTheSnyderverse, which has been criticized, by some fans of the saga, as insensitive. The situation was repeated in another tweet about a conversation with the founder of another organization that pursues the same cause. This was the first tweet:

Warner Media, along with ATT, is committing $ 7 million to seek justice for the AAPI community (Asian American and Pacific Islander people). Join us in supporting our Asian neighbors, colleagues and friends. Text AAPI or AAJC to 20222 to donate $ 10 and help out. #StopAsianHate.

WarnerMedia, with @ATT, is committing $ 7 million to further justice for the AAPI community. Join us in supporting our Asian American neighbors, colleagues, and friends. Text AAPI or AAJC to 20222 to donate $ 10 and help #StopAsianHate https://t.co/Y8kx35z1gR pic.twitter.com/7nKCa7vQf0 – WarnerMedia (@WarnerMedia) March 26, 2021

As we mentioned, some of Snyder’s own fans asked their peers not to spam these messages with their hashtag.

There is a time and a place to restore the SnyderVerse. This is not. Have respect and save the hashtag for the appropriate occasion, people. I’m sure Zack Snyder would understand, more due to the current circumstances. #StopAsianHate.

There’s a time and place to restoring the Snyder Verse. It’s not now. Have some respect and save the hashtag for the appropriate setting people. I’m sure @ZackSnyder himself would appreciate it more under the right circumstances. # StopAsianHate – CBUniverse (@ CB_Universe01) March 28, 2021

As you surely know, after the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, the followers of this director have started a campaign to see their original plans for a whole trilogy recovered. However, the president of Warner Bros has refused to do so. And he has also said that he will not tolerate harassment from some of the fans.

Interestingly, the Snyder Cut offered the first glimpse of what would have been the DCEU’s first Asian hero. It’s about the actor Zheng kai, who played Ryan Choi, better known as Atom. This character is barely introduced in the film and it is anticipated that he is an expert in nanotechnology. The director has explained that his original wish was for him to have his own movie after the release of his film, a plan that was also scrapped. The former ended up being one of Billy’s adoptive brothers in Shazam! – 88%.

On the other hand, it would be very inconsistent for Snyder fans to bombard anti-racism messages against Asian people. This since what caused the departure of the director of the project in 2017 was the suicide of his daughter Autumn, who was of Chinese descent and whom he adopted. His followers, who have raised money for suicide prevention organizations in the past, can surely understand why it is inappropriate to take ownership of messages about caring for this demographic in light of the recent number of hate crimes in their hometown. against.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% is still available, in Latin America, for rent in digital stores. The film will then hit HBO Max in June when it launches in the region. Although his followers will probably understand that this space is not for their requests, that does not mean that they stop asking for the film’s sequels and, with a bit of luck, they will not spam again in such delicate circumstances.

