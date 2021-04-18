Fans returned to the stands to star in acts of violence in Mazatlan FC vs Atlas

The match between Mazatlan FC and Atlas that was played with the presence of fans, experienced an episode of violence in the last minutes of the match starring the fans who were in the stands.

It all started when the fans of the Atlas team bars began to throw beer at the local fans, thus unleashing the anger of the Mazatlan FC fans that unleashed the violent event.

After the imminent fight, the security members tried to intervene to calm the situation, but the Atlas fans threw the fence into the air, thus putting the lives of those present in danger.

Is that why they wanted to return to the stands?

Zafarrancho in the #Kraken of Mazatlán.

Fans of the @atlasfc bar do their thing in the infumable game against their cousins ​​of @MazatlanFC that ended without goals. pic.twitter.com/14QnFGGBAE – ignacio suarez (@fantasmasuarez) April 17, 2021

With the situation out of control, the police had to call in reinforcements as they were being outnumbered by the angry crowd, managing to arrest some Atlas fans.

It is important to note that It is not the first time that acts of violence have been experienced in the Mazatlan stadium, since similar episodes were experienced before the matches against Chivas and Santos Laguna.