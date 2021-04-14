Fans remember Jonathan Brandis on his birthday – Tomatazos

When we talk about representative actors of the nineties, Jonathan Brandis is one of the indispensable names. His natural talent and the job choices that led him to cast a variety of roles, including some cameos in very famous series of the decade, promised a bright future for the Connecticut-born youngster. Unfortunately, his sudden passing cut these expectations and forever changed the landscape of young actors in Hollywood.

You can also read: This was the tragic death of Jonathan Brandis, actor of the miniseries That

Of course, Brandis’ legacy was kept alive thanks to his participation in the miniseries of That, where he played the stutterer Bill, and his work as Wyatt in Ride with the Devil – 63% opposite Tobey Maguire and under the direction of Ang Lee. That is why it is not at all strange that his fans maintain the tradition of remembering his birthday; especially in this 2021 in which the actor would have turned 45 years old.

Brandis followers took to Twitter to remember the actor:

Happy 45th birthday to my angel prince, Jonathan Brandis. Your memory lives through all who love you. We miss you!

Happy 45th Birthday to my angel prince, Jonathan Brandis❤️ Your memory lives on through all those that love you ❤️ we miss you! pic.twitter.com/12mmSdizjB – T ❤️ (@warmandjosty) April 13, 2021

Happy 45th birthday, Jonathan Brandis. Miss you.

happy 45th birthday jonathan brandis miss you pic.twitter.com/BZjOo4TRHK – mon (@euphoruea) April 13, 2021

Jonathan Brandis. Seeing anything about him breaks my heart.

Jonathan Brandis 😢💙 watching anything about him breaks my heart 💙😢 pic.twitter.com/At6oJvFkY2 – 🤘🖕Jess🖕🤘 (@jessicarmedel) April 13, 2021

Remembering the amazing Jonathan Brandis (April 13, 1976 – November 12, 2003) on his birthday.

Remembering the incredible Jonathan Brandis (April 13, 1976 – November 12, 2003), on his birthday today. 🎂❤️ #JonathanBrandis #BOTD pic.twitter.com/gcC2bWFuMq – 🐝 Joshua Duke 🖖🐞 (@staytoonedfolks) April 13, 2021

Thanks to his charisma, Jonathan Brandis immediately became one of the most recognized and popular artists among young people. In particular, the affection of the female public led him to be on various magazine covers and groups of fans were quickly created who wanted to know everything about him. However, this fame also became a problem, as Brandis struggled to prove that he was more than just a pretty face and that he deserved to enter the big leagues of Hollywood. It’s no secret that show business can be really cruel, but it is especially troublesome with those who start their journey during their childhood.

You may also like: Corey Feldman Fears for His Life Due to His Hollywood Pedophilia Documentary

Every year we see new faces that make an impact and stand out in a project. Immediately a bubble of attention is created but also of criticism about said actor. This is especially difficult for a child or teenager who spends their days in front of the cameras. Attacks from the never-forgiving public and impossible expectations cause many to resign, be forgotten, or are personally affected. You just have to see how the public treats Haley Joel Osment in her new roles or how they criticize Millie Bobby Brown for how she dresses or shows up on the red carpets to realize the hell that the passion of wanting to act can become.

Although names like Jodie Foster, Natalie Portman and Leonardo DiCaprio remind us that it is possible to start a career in Hollywood as a child and stay current and loved by people; they are certainly not in the majority. Others like Demi Lovato or Edward Furlong represent the dangerous extreme of immediate fame. In Brandis’s case, fame came more from his looks than from his work, but he always successfully demonstrated his talent. His work on the tape Hart’s War It should be proof of their progress, but for some reason they cut most of their scenes. This disappointment plus drug abuse brought Brandis to a tragic end on November 12 when he took his own life.

In recent years, it has been encouraged to talk more about mental health issues, but also about the abuses to which children are exposed in Hollywood so it is already more common for an actor or actress to reveal lurid details of the medium. Likewise, the last decade seems to show a longing for the past. Nostalgia has become a means of selling movies, series and documentaries. The perfect mix of these elements is the new documentary by Soleil Moon Frye called Kid 90, where for the first time the actress reveals footage she made during her youth and that shows us the peculiar world of adolescent actors. Brandis fans will find in this documentary an appearance of the beloved actor, as well as others such as Brian Austin Green, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Freddie Prinze Jr ..

Do not leave without reading: Showbiz Kids | Top reviews, reviews and ratings