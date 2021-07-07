Fans remember Cuauhtémoc Blanco after Álvaro Morata’s celebration of his goal

The fanatics Mexicans remembered the former soccer player Cuahutémoc Blanco, after the celebration of the Spanish Alvaro Morata versus Italy in the semifinals of Euro 2021, celebrating in the style of the hunting target.

The Juventus forward celebrated his goal against Italy by simulating an arc, very similar to the celebration of Cuahutémoc Blanco with the Mexican team and Club América, so the Aztec fans affirmed that the Spanish copied the Mexican in this case.

Later, other comments arose assuring that Álvaro Morata made this celebration for the former soccer player “Kiko” of Atlético de Madrid, who was even known in Spanish football under the nickname of “Arquero” for which he held this celebration.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco is considered one of the best Mexican footballers in recent years, having as its main characteristic his goal celebrations in addition to his talent, sometimes simulating a dog or lying on the beach.

From here Morata got his celebration, like the boy Torres and Cuauhtémoc Blanco. Mexican fans have less soccer than the Disney Channel. pic.twitter.com/cU1xyC4Z6Z – Ricardo Pérez Yarza (@ricardompy) July 6, 2021

