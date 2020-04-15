Ester Expósito made a trend with a daring reggaeton dance, and her fans flood the net with funny memes.

Ester Expósito He is driving the internet crazy again, the beautiful Spanish woman who achieved success after participating in Elite is conquering the world with her talent and incredible beauty, but also with her daring dance steps.

The star recently shared a video dancing reggaeton, and fans have fallen for her sexy perreo.

Fans haven’t stopped sharing funny memes expressing their reaction to Esther’s dance:

Ester Exposito in quarantine / us in quarantine pic.twitter.com/PFkKMkqh2x – franco / follow limit (@brillamila) April 11, 2020

Looking for my self-esteem after seeing Ester Expósito perreando pic.twitter.com/CYqXVBaYu8 – poli pololiiiiiii (@ paolaayala79) April 11, 2020

Ester Expósito on Saturdays vs I on Saturdays pic.twitter.com/itq4TCuca4 – La Stormi⚡️ (@iLa_Stormi) April 11, 2020

* We ran out of holy week * Spanish people: * Ester Expósito uploads a video to Instagram * Spanish people: pic.twitter.com/G0ZBp0I8To – Muuuuusy (@fabianmusy) April 11, 2020

ester exposed in quarantine I quarantined pic.twitter.com/0VAKwakDKb – narco barbie (@iamvalok) April 11, 2020

* Ester Expósito uploads a video dancing or lip syncing * I all the video: pic.twitter.com/d1HVpAu9Ef – sahara (@ ssophiaa_01) April 11, 2020

Haha me after watching the video of ester expósito pic.twitter.com/aLBlu0tvfG – Emi⚡ (@Flooremili) April 11, 2020

Ester Expósito // I in

quarantined // quarantined pic.twitter.com/9BjTNFpCyK – larasputiamemes (@larasputiamemes) April 11, 2020

the video of Esther Exposito dancing on her ig. pic.twitter.com/eST762XoVw – ⭐ (@fabi_sony) April 11, 2020

Me after seeing the video of Ester Expósito: pic.twitter.com/CU9SWk3MN2 – alexaplaysafaera (@ Castellanos1702) April 11, 2020

I want to be Esther Expósito. pic.twitter.com/1ecjHqVXFp – (@anapmane) April 11, 2020

Ester Expósito dancing / I dancing pic.twitter.com/efb8QgUUXW – franco / follow limit (@brillamila) April 11, 2020

What do you think of the fan reactions to Esther’s dance?

