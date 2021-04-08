Fans react to the end of Shingeki no Kyojin and thank Hajime Isayama – Tomatazos

In September 2009, the first Shingeki no Kyojin manga was launched, a story known as Attack on Titan in English and translated into Spanish as Attack on Titans / Attack of the Titans. Today, almost twelve years later, the epic story created by Hajime Isayama has come to an end in its printed version and has left a lot of broken hearts, moved and full of gratitude towards the mangaka.

Shingeki no Kyojin, whose correct translation is “Attack Titan” is a fantasy story set in a world where human beings must take shelter behind huge walls to protect themselves from the titans, monstrous giants that destroy and devour everything in their path. The protagonists, Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, join the special forces that face the Titans but as the story progresses it is discovered that there are dark secrets that can alter everything that was believed to be true.

The manga had 34 volumes, published between 2009 and 2021; in Spain they were distributed by Norma Editorial; in Mexico and part of Latin America by Editorial Panini and in Argentina by Ovni Press. Many got to know Shingeki no Kyojin thanks to the anime adaptation that hit Japanese television on April 6, 2013; the first season had 25 chapters; the second was released between April and June 2017, with only twelve chapters; The third season was broadcast in two parts, the first was released between June and October 2018 and the second between May and June 2019, and consisted of 12 chapters. The fourth season will also be divided into two parts, currently only the first one has been broadcast, which ended its broadcast on March 28 of this year; it will have 16 chapters in total.

Shingeki no Kyojin has been a commercial success around the world, both in manga and anime, and has expanded into video games, light novels, and OVAs. In past years, he noted that on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) site, users gave the highest rating to several episodes of Attack on Titan, being together with the best episodes of series like Breaking Bad – 100%, Game of Thrones – 96% and BoJack Horseman – 94%.

Although fans expressed discontent over the animation studio change in the new season of Shingeki no KyojinAs well as Mikasa’s redesign to be more faithful to the manga, the captivating story created by Isayama has been enough to keep them hooked. Those who only watch the anime wait anxiously for the second part of the fourth season, those who also read the manga have expressed their feelings on Twitter, here are some of the outstanding tweets (Spoiler free):

READ SHINGEKI NO KYOJIN MANGA 139 AND CLOSE. JUST GIVE THANKS TO HAJIME ISAYAMA FOR THESE 11 YEARS AND 7 MONTHS BY GIVING US A MAGNIFICENT STORY TOGETHER WITH EREN, ARMIN AND MIKASA. I THINK IT HAS BEEN THE BEST CLOSING IN HISTORY THAT IT HAS BEEN GIVEN. UN 10 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/iIoTSJ0Mxk – Josu Fernández Moyano (@MoyanoJosu) April 8, 2021

I just read the ending of Shingeki. pic.twitter.com/Q9jCFYos1S – iLu. (@iLuSioNzX) April 8, 2021

Help people I can’t stop crying, how did shingeki end? I do not fall yet #ThankYouIsayama pic.twitter.com/zO9XR2O2zV – Yngi _ .. kOmaeda (@RoshiUwu) April 8, 2021

everyone reading the last chapter of shingeki: pic.twitter.com/TJdLdFcuZ7 – silvi (@vminchrry) April 8, 2021

EVERYONE after reading the last shingeki chap: # aot139spoiler pic.twitter.com/eCv7wEHAnQ – 𝙼 𝚊 𝚛 ° (@deadbeatboluda) April 8, 2021

Officially after I started reading it in 2014 I just read the last chapter of Shingeki no kyojin, I’m more crying than person #ThankYouIsayama pic.twitter.com/1aalCiv8ej – Tefi with H ⎊ 💚🍒 | SNK and TFATWS spoilers (@ StephiS7) April 8, 2021

My state right now is dehydrated by the end of Shingeki No Kyojin # ThankYouIsayama pic.twitter.com/Vc2TAydhfY – Fushiguro Toji (@jazminrguezr) April 8, 2021

Psychologists serving #AttackOnTitan fans after reading Shingeki ending. # ThankYouIsayama pic.twitter.com/NAKRbczAOe – Diego alejandro (@Diego_CabelloG) April 8, 2021

The haters suck me 3 dicks, shingeki if it is a masterpiece and had an excellent ending (somewhat hasty, yes)

And those who say that it is an end of mrda, either did not read it, or did not make an effort to understand and love it (@DaiTeDice) #ThankYouHajimeIsayama # ShingekiNoKyojin139

Cry time😭 pic.twitter.com/jgrF4qwAD1 – Joseph_Alarcon_08 (@ JosephAlarcon01) April 8, 2021

Am I crying because shingeki’s manga came to an end?

Indeed I’m crying because shingeki’s manga came to an end # ThankYouIsayama pic.twitter.com/FUDZoy8dHF – Sunkitten 𝟕 | ⁶¹³ (@ hwagae94) April 8, 2021

One of the reasons why Shingeki no Kyojin It has resonated among so many people is that it deals with issues such as war and the manipulation of History, which are still as valid as decades ago; In addition to this, we cannot underestimate that Isayama has managed to build endearing and memorable characters that already occupy a special place in the hearts of manga and anime fans.

Isayama’s work was adapted into two live-action feature films in Japan, Attack on Titan – 55% and Attack on Titan Part 2 (2015), but neither of them lived up to the manga or anime. In October 2018 Variety reported that Andy Muschietti, director of It (It) – 85% would be in charge of the Hollywood live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan, produced by Warner Bros., but currently the filmmaker is busy with Flashpoint, so the production of Attack on Titan it surely won’t start anytime soon.

While we wait for more news about it, fans who have not read the manga can start reading or wait for December to arrive and the second part of the fourth season is released.

