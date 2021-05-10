Fans React to John Stamos’s Comment on Candace Cameron Bure’s Photo With Her Daughter, Natasha

Full House is long off the air, but the bond between John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure is as strong as ever.

We got a little peek at their awesome relationship this week after Candace posted a twinning moment with her daughter, Natasha. The two are seen wearing the same jumpsuit from Candace’s new QVC clothing line with similar hairstyles, shoes, and jewelry.

“It’s hard to imagine just days after this picture perfect photo, I rented a U-Haul truck, drove and moved, literally carried @ natashabure’s clothes by hand, to her new apartment,” Candace captioned the photo on Instagram.

Of course, the comments started flooding in about how great the two look, with even some declaring them “mother / daughter goals.” But there was one remark that stood out to everyone, and it from none other than Uncle Jesse himself. John simply wrote: “SUPER-DEEJ,” to which Candace followed up with the response: “I’m glad you shared your magical anti-aging potion with me.”

Naturally, fans loved the interaction between the two, with many asking for the secret potion for themselves. And, hey, if he’s giving it out for free, we want in!

If you’re also obsessing over Candace’s jumpsuit, we’re with you, but it seems like it’s not available online yet. However, you can check out some more of the great pieces from her Candace Cameron Bure Clothing Line on QVC below.

