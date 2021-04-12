Fans push for Ben Affleck to make his Batman movie

Share

After an aggressive campaign for Zack Snyder to end Justice League, now fans want Ben Affleck to make his Batman movie.

Long time ago, Ben affleck went on to write a script for a solo movie of Batman. As has been mentioned on occasion, they wanted it to be something similar to the video games of the arkham saga and there were precisely moments where the Dark Knight he would infiltrate the famous Gotham City Asylum. Theoretically the main villain would be Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), making the life of Bruce wayne impossible and in the end they would present Batgirl that he would carry on the legacy of the Crusader in the Cloak.

But since the actor was not having a good time at that time, he left the project and they commissioned him to Matt reeves to restart the character. So he made a standalone story that will star Robert Pattinson.

Now they have started a new campaign by fans of Dc comics what for Ben affleck can make your movie of Batman. Something that the actor seems more than willing, since he has returned to play the character in League of Justice from Zack snyder premiered in HBO Max and will also repeat in The Flash. Therefore, it would be quite logical that they let him do that story in his own way.

Social media will be very important for this movement to be successful.

Fans are determined to see the movie of Batman from Ben affleck became a reality, and made their voices heard on social media over the weekend by making #MakeTheBatfleckMovie trending globally. The hope is that Warner Media take note and give the project the green light. Also join the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and #DeathstrokeHBOMax campaigns that have generated so much excitement online.

Will it eventually happen? For now it is difficult to know, because there are different opinions on Warner Bros. On the one hand they want to make deliveries to HBO Max, but they also want to restart everything and start from scratch. So let’s hope the study clears up and defines the future plans they have.

